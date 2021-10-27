News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews called to bungalow fire as flames spotted coming from roof

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:46 AM October 27, 2021   
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a bungalow fire in Brandon - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a bungalow in Brandon this morning. 

Crews received reports of flames coming from the roof of a property in Ashdale Park at 8.50am today, Wednesday, October 27.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two appliances are currently at the scene of the roof fire."

The spokesman was not able to add any more information at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

