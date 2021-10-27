Fire crews called to bungalow fire as flames spotted coming from roof

Published: 9:46 AM October 27, 2021

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a bungalow fire in Brandon - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a bungalow in Brandon this morning.

Crews received reports of flames coming from the roof of a property in Ashdale Park at 8.50am today, Wednesday, October 27.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two appliances are currently at the scene of the roof fire."

The spokesman was not able to add any more information at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.