Fire crews called to bungalow fire as flames spotted coming from roof
Published: 9:46 AM October 27, 2021
Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a bungalow in Brandon this morning.
Crews received reports of flames coming from the roof of a property in Ashdale Park at 8.50am today, Wednesday, October 27.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two appliances are currently at the scene of the roof fire."
The spokesman was not able to add any more information at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
