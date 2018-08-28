Health and safety ‘acceptable’ while repairs carried out to fix leaky school roof

Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Work to repair a leaky roof at a Suffolk primary school is set to be finished in April.

There is scaffolding at Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds while urgent works are carried out.

A Suffolk County Council spokesperson said they are taking place in term time as water was reportedly coming in.

“The contractor uses an independent third-party organisation, EBSG, to evaluate their health and safety compliance.

“The health and safety compliance was passed as acceptable during the last inspection. The contractor has confirmed that they consider the electrical system to be safe to operate and have an electrician coming to ensure that this is the case.

“Regular monitoring meetings are in place and will continue until the works completion.”