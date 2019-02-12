Room honours charity founder Sue Ryder at her former home

Anchor'’s Devonshire House manager Karen Curle, left, Lady Ryder’'s daughter Elizabeth and son, Jeromy, with Michael Cutting from The Lady Ryder of Warsaw Memorial Trust. Archant

A room dedicated to the memory of world-famous philanthropist Sue Ryder has been opened at a care home in Suffolk which was once her family home.

Carers at Anchor’s Devonshire House in Cavendish High Street were joined by members of The Lady Ryder of Warsaw Memorial Trust (LRWMT), her son Jeromy and daughter Elizabeth for the official opening of the Remembrance Room.

The room features items celebrating the life of Lady Ryder, whose charitable foundation that now helps people with complex needs and life-threatening illnesses around the workd began when she first brought sick and disabled survivors of the Nazi death camps to Cavendish for respite care.

Karen Curle, manager of Devonshire House, said staff were proud of the home’s connection with Lady Ryder.

She said: “This important event will highlight Lady Ryder’s courage and hard work to help the death camp survivors try to reclaim their lives in the beautiful grounds, which include rose gardens and a lake where they used to fish.

“She was so successful many of them stayed on as volunteers to help other survivors.”

A recent study to mark Holocaust Memorial Day last month found 5% of adults in the UK don’t believe the Holocaust took place and one in 12 believes its scale has been exaggerated.

Lady Ryder, who died in 2000, lived in a small flat at Devonshire House with her husband Leonard Cheshire VC, founder of the Cheshire Homes for the disabled.

Karen added: “Our residents have already said how interested they are to find out about Lady Ryder and we hope members of the local community will visit Anchor’s Devonshire House when we open the Remembrance Room to the public later this year.”

LRWMT Trustee Michael Cutting said he was delighted the room had been dedicated to Lady Ryder.

He said: “This house, which originally belonged to her mother, was not only a home for so many sick and disabled people, but also the headquarters of the Sue Ryder Foundation which at the time of her death had more than 80 homes across the world and more than 500 Sue Ryder Shops in the UK.

“The first patients who came to the home were survivors from the concentration camps of the Second World War who were brought to Cavendish by Sue Ryder herself.

“She had no money, but it was an act of faith. From that precarious beginning, her Foundation grew.

“It was her living memorial to the millions who died in the two World Wars. Thousands of individuals across the world were either helped by her or inspired by her to join her in this work.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about Devonshire House, can phone 0800 731 2020.