Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seven-year-old girl with rare condition is star of new beauty exhibition

PUBLISHED: 16:20 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 29 January 2019

Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.

Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.

(c)Picture Studios 2016

While Rosabella Harrison’s distinctive birth mark may be the first thing you notice about her, spend just a few moments in her company and it is her enchanting personality which will leave the strongest impression.

Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.

And now that personality will take centre stage as the Geldeston school girl features in an international photography exhibition.

The seven-year-old will appear in the ‘How do you C Me Now’ exhibition after sitting for world renowned fashion photographer, Brock Elbank.

Rosabella, who attends St Felix School in Southwold, was born with congenital melanocytic naevus (CMN) – a type of birthmark which appears in less than 1 in 20,000 newborn babies.

Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.

However it is the placement and composition of the birthmark, along with her charming disposition, which makes her so unique.

It also led to her becoming the face of CMN charity Caring Matters Now.

Her mother, Chantelle Harrison, said: “It’s an incredibly rare condition. They wanted to promote it in a positive way and they liked how Rosabella exudes confidence.

Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.

“There are some children who couldn’t cope with it but she has grown into such a fantastic young girl.”

The condition is not simply cosmetic and poses the risk of future neurological problems and melanoma – with Rosabella returning to hospital once a year for tests.

Ms Harrison added: “We are lucky to have such a fantastic support network around her.”

Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.

The 29-year-old also praised the work of Lowestoft’s Picture Studios who took the original press shots for the charity and captured the youngster’s character.

These pictures in turn resulted in Rosabella’s selection for the ‘How Do you C Me Now’ exhibition which will open at Oxo Tower Wharf on London’s South Bank on March 14 before travelling around the world.

A Caring Matters Now spokesman said: “The aim of the exhibition series is to give a clear message to the world – love the skin you are in.

Oxo Tower in London. Photo: Acabashi, Creative Commons CC-BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia CommonsOxo Tower in London. Photo: Acabashi, Creative Commons CC-BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

“We want this beautiful series of images to reduce the public’s negative perceptions of visible differences.”

A 3m x 3m portrait of Rosabella taken by Brock Elbank will feature prominently in the exhibition.

Ms Harrison added: “It was amazing, he was so down to earth and normal.

“The finished article has blown me away – it captures the sparkle she has got.”

For more information visit: www.caringmattersnow.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Much of Suffolk has woken up to a snowy start. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Marcus Evans big interview: Why I didn’t spend in January 2015

Marcus Evans has spoken for the first time about the decision not to invest in the Town squad when Mick McCarthy's team was flying high back in January 2015. Picture: ARCHANT

Travel update: Police warn icy conditions have made roads treacherous

Ice and snow could bring disruption to roads today. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Public asked to help find missing man as police grow ‘extremely concerned’

Missing man Martin Porter. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists