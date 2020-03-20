E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Knife-wielding robber steals cash during Suffolk burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:51 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 20 March 2020

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a knife-wielding burglar robbed a resident in the flat above the Rose & Crown in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a knife-wielding burglar robbed a resident in the flat above the Rose & Crown in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A person was robbed at knifepoint in their own home after a burglar smashed a bathroom window to gain entry to their flat.

The incident happened in the property above the Rose & Crown pub in Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, around 1.50am Friday, March 20.

It is said the burglar smashed through a bathroom window on the first floor to gain access into the flat, where he brandished a knife and demanded money after being challenged by a resident inside.

The victim handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the burglar escaped on foot through the kitchen door into the garden.

The burglar is described as a white man, around 5ft 11in tall, of an average build and with a tanned complexion.

It is believed he is around 30 years old, and was wearing a khaki green hooded jacket and gloves.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Those with any information that could aid Suffolk police in their enquiries should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting reference 37/17074/20.

