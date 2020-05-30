E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rosemary Dickson, 78, reported missing from Essex home

PUBLISHED: 13:19 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 30 May 2020

Rosemary Dickson, 78, has been reported missing from West Mersea Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Rosemary Dickson, 78, has been reported missing from West Mersea Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Police are appealing for help after a 78-year-old woman was reported missing from her home in West Mersea.

Rosemary Dickson was reported missing from her home at around 11.30am Saturday, May 30 – although was last seen around 8.30pm Friday.

Her family and Essex Police are concerned for her welfare and say she may be in a confused state.

Ms Dickson is described as being 5ft 4in tall, with short hair and may have been wearing a dress and slippers at the time of her disappearance.

A spokesman for Essex Police said she has left her mobile phone indoors and has no access to transport.

The spokesman added: “Her disappearance is out of character and we have officers searching the area. Rosemary has links to East Mersea.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101.

“Always call 990 in an emergency.”

