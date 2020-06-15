Dramatic pictures as sports car crashes into building
PUBLISHED: 12:09 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 15 June 2020
Archant
This was the dramatic scene in Clacton after a sports car crashed into a building, causing extensive damage.
The incident happened at about 7.30pm on Sunday, June 14.
Officers from Essex Police arrived at the scene at the corner of Rosemary Road and Rosemary Crescent to find a silver car had collided with the corner of a building.
The damage to the building was extensive, smashing through brickwork and exposing insulation within the external wall.
Police were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle on Sunday evening and urged anyone with information relating to the incident to contact Essex Police on 101.
Essex Police have been approached for further comment.
