Dramatic pictures as sports car crashes into building

When Essex Police arrived at the scene, the driver of the car could not be found Picture: PC NATHAN BRIGHT Archant

This was the dramatic scene in Clacton after a sports car crashed into a building, causing extensive damage.

The crash happened in Rosemary Road, Clacton, on the evening of June 14 Picture: PC NATHAN BRIGHT The crash happened in Rosemary Road, Clacton, on the evening of June 14 Picture: PC NATHAN BRIGHT

The incident happened at about 7.30pm on Sunday, June 14.

Officers from Essex Police arrived at the scene at the corner of Rosemary Road and Rosemary Crescent to find a silver car had collided with the corner of a building.

The building at the corner of Beach Road and Rosemary Road, Clacton, was badly damaged as a result of the collision Picture: PC NATHAN BRIGHT The building at the corner of Beach Road and Rosemary Road, Clacton, was badly damaged as a result of the collision Picture: PC NATHAN BRIGHT

The damage to the building was extensive, smashing through brickwork and exposing insulation within the external wall.

Police were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle on Sunday evening and urged anyone with information relating to the incident to contact Essex Police on 101.

Essex Police have been approached for further comment.