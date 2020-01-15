Drug-driver nearly nine times over limit banned after crashing car with child inside

Madden was caught when he was involved in a collision on the A133 Clacton bypass in June 2019. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been banned from driving for more than three years after crashing his car with a child inside - whilst he was nearly nine times over the drug-drive limit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ross Madden, of Woodview Close in Bristol, was was involved in a collision on the A133 Clacton bypass on Saturday, June 29 last year.

Both cars involved were significantly damaged and Madden's caught alight, but luckily no-one involved was seriously injured.

Madden gave positive readings for cocaine and cannabis whilst being nearly nine times over the drug-drive limit for benzoylecgonine, which is a substance found in cocaine.

You may also want to watch:

Investigating officer Pc Thomas Raes, of Stanway Roads Policing Unit, said: "The tests revealed that Madden had a large amount of drugs in his system.

"One of these was a by-product of cocaine - meaning the drug may have been in his system for some time. He also had a large amount of cannabis in his system

"Fortunately no-one was seriously hurt in the collision that Madden was involved in and he has since been banned from driving for a lengthy period of time."

The 28-year-old appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 8, where he was ordered to pay £175 in costs, was banned from driving for 40 months and is required to complete an unpaid work requirement and a community order.

Pc Raes added: "This hopefully sends a strong message that drug driving is taken just as seriously as drink driving and will not be tolerated by us, or the courts."