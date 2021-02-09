PE teacher runs two marathons for Prostate Cancer
A PE teacher has spent the third national coronavirus lockdown running the equivalent of two marathons - to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer.
Ross Myhill has raised £500 for the national charity as a result of the challenge during January.
The head of PE at Sudbury's Thomas Gainsborough School said: “I have always enjoyed running and I have always wanted to run a marathon at some stage.
“I thought this was a really good challenge and also a great way to raise awareness of such an important charity.
“It also gave me a really good focus at the start of lockdown as running really can help with improved health and wellbeing.
“I am so grateful to everyone who supported the challenge for such a worthwhile cause. Every donation gave me confidence and inspiration to keep running.”
