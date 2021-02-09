News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
PE teacher runs two marathons for Prostate Cancer

Andrew Papworth

Published: 9:15 AM February 9, 2021   
Ross Myhill, head of PE at Thomas Gainsborough School in Sudbury, ran the marathons for Prostate Cancer

A PE teacher has spent the third national coronavirus lockdown running the equivalent of two marathons - to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer.

Ross Myhill has raised £500 for the national charity as a result of the challenge during January.

The head of PE at Sudbury's Thomas Gainsborough School said: “I have always enjoyed running and I have always wanted to run a marathon at some stage.

“I thought this was a really good challenge and also a great way to raise awareness of such an important charity.

“It also gave me a really good focus at the start of lockdown as running really can help with improved health and wellbeing.

“I am so grateful to everyone who supported the challenge for such a worthwhile cause. Every donation gave me confidence and inspiration to keep running.”

