Man, 32, denies child sex assault charges

PUBLISHED: 17:27 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 11 August 2020

Ross Smith entered not guilty pleas to four charges at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 32-year-old Suffolk man will face trial later this year after denying child sex offences.

Ross Smith appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday.

Smith has been charged with two counts of causing a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching.

He entered not guilty pleas to all for offences, which are alleged to have taken place in a 12-month between 2018 and 2019.

Smith, of Banham Road, Beccles, will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court in November.

Judge Rupert Overbury instructed that the trial be fixed to start on Monday, November 16, with a further case management hearing listed to take place in advance.

The trial is expected to last five days.

Smith was released on conditional bail.

