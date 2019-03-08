More than £8,500 raised at annual swimarathon

The Rotary Club of Bury St Edmunds raised more than £8,500 for 13 charities through its annual swimarathon.

More than £50,000 has been raised for charity over the six years of the event, which was held at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre on March 17.

A total of 98 swimmers of all ages took part in 21 teams and the charities were all chosen by the participants.

Charities included the Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadets, Bury St Edmunds District Deaf and Hard of Hearing Association, Citizens Advice Bureau, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Riding for the Disabled, Samaritans Bury St Edmunds, St Nicholas Hospice, Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service, WASH Sailability, WSRAP West Suffolk & Riverwalk Accessibility Pool, Gateway, The Dementia Hub, and Suffolk Prickles Hedgehog Rescue.

The Rotary Club's own team swam for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Stephen Cook, club president, said: "This is our sixth annual swimarathon in which we have raised over £50,000 for local charities. It is a real community achievement with swimmers and supporters choosing the local charity they wished to support."

Anyone wishing to get involved next year can contact Robert Davie on 07576 880822 or rdavie593@btinternet.com