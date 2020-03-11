Man, 25, accused of burglary at town centre bar and café

A 25-year-old man has been accused of burgling a café and bar in the centre of a Suffolk town.

James Cooke appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Tuesday.

Cooke is charged with carrying out a non-dwelling burglary in Bury St Edmunds the early hours of Christmas Eve last year.

The 25-year-old is alleged to have entered Edmundo Lounge as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Police officers patrolling the area were alerted to the activation of a burglar alarm at the venue at about 4.20am on December 24.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said the entrance doors of the café and bar had been forced open and damaged.

Cooke, of Corporation Street, Rotherham, entered no plea to the charge and elected to have the case heard at the crown court.

Magistrates granted him unconditional bail until a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 7 at Ipswich Crown Court.