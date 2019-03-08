Man, 37, dead after A14 crash

Police in Suffolk have now confirmed a 37-year-old man died at the scene of the crash near Rougham on the A14 Picture: TOM POTTER Archant

A 37-year-old man has died following a crash on the A14.

Police were called at just before 1am to the single-vehicle crash close ot junction 45 at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds.

Officers reported that a Mercedes Sprinter van was involved in the collision.

A volunteer doctor from emergency medical charity Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) also attended the scene to support the East of England Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for SARS said they could provide no further information at this time.

The 37-year-old man driving the van was declared dead at the scene and Suffolk Constabulary has said that next-of- kin have been informed.

The westbound carriageway was completely closed from junction 47 (Elmswell/Woolpit) to junction 45 (Rougham) while police carried out an initial investigation.

The road has now reopened after almost 11 hours of work carried out by officers at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting reference CAD 24 of July 6.