'Spectacular' sea of yellow as 88,000 sunflowers set to bloom

Published: 1:47 PM July 19, 2021

A "spectacular" bright yellow sea of sunshine will appear at a famous Suffolk estate - when a stunning 88,000 sunflowers bloom in an "incredible and uplifting display".

The Rougham Estate, near Bury St Edmunds, said the rare sight "will bring sunshine to the hearts of many" when the flowers bloom from July 29.

Pathways are being specially cut so visitors can enjoy a "wonderful, immersive stroll through the flowers", take selfies and pick some of their own to take home. Stems will cost from £2 each.

People can also bring their own blankets and hampers for what has to be one of Suffolk's most picturesque picnic spots, with refreshments also available from Mobile Brew and The Courtyard Café at nearby Blackthorpe Barn.

Amie Deane, events co-ordinator of Rougham Estate, said: “I’m so excited to see the wonderful sunflowers in full bloom, it’s going to be truly spectacular.

Rougham Estate events co-ordinator Amie Dean tries out the new swing in the heart of the sunflower field - Credit: Rougham Estate

"Sunflowers are so beautiful, we wanted to do something to spread a little summer delight for everyone to enjoy.

"I can’t wait to see all the smiles and I hope everyone will love the sunflowers as much as I will. We also have exciting plans to expand our pick your own offering in the coming years.”

The Sunflower field is just off the A14, junction 45 at Rougham. It will be fully signposted.

Admission and parking are both free. Toilets and baby changing facilities are available.

For more details, visit www.blackthorpebarn.com