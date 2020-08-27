Lorry driver who died following A14 collision named by police

A lorry driver who died following a collision on the A14 at Rougham on Tuesday has been named by police.

Police were called just before 9.45am to reports of a collision involving two lorries on the eastbound carriageway.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, along with a critical care team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

The driver of one of the lorries was pronounced dead at the scene.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, he was identified as Craig Keeble, 48, from Colchester.

The driver of the other lorry was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for a check-up, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junctions 43 and 45 for almost 11 hours, reopening at around 8.40pm.

This was to allow for a collision investigation to take place and for the recovery of both lorries.

Mr Keeble’s gym, Anytime Fitness Colchester paid tribute to him on Facebook, describing him as a “truly amazing”.

“He talked to absolutely everyone in the gym & if you didn’t know his name you most definitely knew who he was anyway because he had a habit of just talking, talking, talking to everyone,” read the post.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward – including anyone who may have travelled along the road in either direction just prior to the incident and has a dash cam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit either by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, and quoting reference CAD 71 of August 25.