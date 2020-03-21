Multiple fire crews responding to industrial estate blaze near Bury St Edmunds
PUBLISHED: 12:01 21 March 2020
Six fire crews have been called to a fire which has broken out at a food specialist business on an industrial estate in Suffolk.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire in an industrial unit in Lundy Court, Rougham, at 9.34am this morning, March 21.
Six fire engines were sent to the scene – three from Bury St Edmunds, one from Stowmarket, one from Ixworth and one from Ipswich.
The fire appears to have affected the Infusions unit – which is a specialist cookery school, restaurant and supplier.
Infusions said in a Facebook post: “We are devastated to report that we have had a very serious fire in our building.
“All our infrastructure is affected and everything temporarily suspended while the Fire Brigade get things under control. Everybody is out of the building and everyone is safe but we are all very heartbroken. Thank you for the messages of love and support and for your patience while we find a way forward. Infusions is the people not the building.”
