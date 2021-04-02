News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man dies after industrial incident in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:31 PM April 2, 2021   
Rougham

Rougham Tower Avenue, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Street View

A man in his 30s has died following an incident in Bury St Edmunds. 

Officers were called to Rougham Tower Avenue in the town just before 3pm on Thursday, April 1 along with the fire and rescue service, ambulance service and a team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.

Unfortunately the man died at the scene. 

His next of kin have been informed.

The Health and Safety Executive were informed and were on site today helping police with their investigations. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage. Officers from Suffolk police are currently working with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

You may also want to watch:

"The coroner has been notified."
 
Enquiries remain on going and a police cordon remains in place whilst the investigation continues.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
  2. 2 Suffolk-shot Haunted Hotel film gets prime slot on Amazon from tonight
  3. 3 Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham
  1. 4 'Large group' involved in fight at train station
  2. 5 One person involved in industrial incident near Bury St Edmunds
  3. 6 'He'll get Ipswich back to where they need to get to' - Barton praises Town boss Cook
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Three goals inside the first 20 minutes at Portman Road as Town win
  5. 8 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
  6. 9 New deli/cafe set for Suffolk market town 
  7. 10 'Life-changing' - Lorry driver wins £110k Jaguar and £70k cash
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Day two of the Clacton Air Show 2012. The Red Arrows in flight.

Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Toy poodle Jet has been reunited with her family. L-R Romea Cafasso, Carys and David Thompson. Pict

Video

Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accom

Video

Ever Given's arrival date at Felixstowe port yet to be confirmed

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus