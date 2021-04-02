Published: 4:31 PM April 2, 2021

A man in his 30s has died following an incident in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called to Rougham Tower Avenue in the town just before 3pm on Thursday, April 1 along with the fire and rescue service, ambulance service and a team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.

Unfortunately the man died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The Health and Safety Executive were informed and were on site today helping police with their investigations.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage. Officers from Suffolk police are currently working with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

"The coroner has been notified."



Enquiries remain on going and a police cordon remains in place whilst the investigation continues.