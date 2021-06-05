News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Were you at the Rougham Tree Fair in the 70s and 80s?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM June 5, 2021   
From The Archives West Face painting at the Rougham Tree Fair September 1982EADT 02.09.2

Children have their face painted in 1982 - Credit: Archant Library

Do you remember going to the Rougham Tree Fair when it was held decades ago?

Artists, musicians and other performers gathered for the festival, which had a hippy atmosphere and attracted people from across Suffolk and beyond.

From The Archives WestHaving some fun at The Rougham Tree FairAugust 1978

Having some fun at the Rougham Tree Fair August 1978 - Credit: Archant Library

Pictures from our archive show youngsters taking archery lessons, having their faces painted and lounging in the nets.

Other fairs, such as the Rainbow Fair in East Bergholt, also proved popular at the time.

Familes enjoyed themselves at the Rougham Tree Fair over the years

Familes enjoyed themselves at the Rougham Tree Fair over the years. The event pictured in 1979 - Credit: Archant Library

The event has not been held since the early 1980s, but attendees from over the years shared their memories of the festival on social media.

You may also want to watch:

Diane Kerrison said: "Both me and my husband went to this lovely event. Also to the Rainbow fair and Barsham fair."

From The ArchivesRougham Tree Fair August 1979Neg 69051EADT 21.8.12

The hippy-themed festival attracted large crowds in 1979 - Credit: Archant Library

Mark Giles added: "Great weekend, first heard and the followed the sounds if Ozric Tentacles. Playing swirly music camped with the family under a tarpaulin over the side of the van."

FROM THE ARCHIVES NOSTALGIARougham Tree Fair Aug 1980ARCHANT Neg 75332EADT 23/1/

Children learn archery in August 1980 - Credit: Archant Library

Do these photos bring back memories? If so, send us an email. To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Most Read

  1. 1 Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year
  2. 2 12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm
  3. 3 'There is only one aim...to get promoted' - Town sign Welsh international Evans
  1. 4 'All the names will go into the funnel' - Ashton explains his data-driven recruitment approach
  2. 5 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
  3. 6 Café and shop at 400-year-old pub building goes on sale for £75k
  4. 7 Ipswich buffet restaurant closes due to Covid-19 restrictions
  5. 8 'Selfish' few breach Covid rules with holiday home get-together
  6. 9 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
  7. 10 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wigan Athletic's Lee Evans (left) and Sunderland's Jordan Jones battle for the ball during the Sky B

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town 2021/22 home shirt

Football | Video

New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns signs for Ipswich

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus