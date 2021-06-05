Gallery
Were you at the Rougham Tree Fair in the 70s and 80s?
Do you remember going to the Rougham Tree Fair when it was held decades ago?
Artists, musicians and other performers gathered for the festival, which had a hippy atmosphere and attracted people from across Suffolk and beyond.
Pictures from our archive show youngsters taking archery lessons, having their faces painted and lounging in the nets.
Other fairs, such as the Rainbow Fair in East Bergholt, also proved popular at the time.
The event has not been held since the early 1980s, but attendees from over the years shared their memories of the festival on social media.
Diane Kerrison said: "Both me and my husband went to this lovely event. Also to the Rainbow fair and Barsham fair."
Mark Giles added: "Great weekend, first heard and the followed the sounds if Ozric Tentacles. Playing swirly music camped with the family under a tarpaulin over the side of the van."
