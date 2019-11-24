Bury St Edmunds Christmas fayre hailed as 'best year yet'

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Business leaders are hailing the Bury St Edmunds Christmas market as one of the 'best so far' after a successful four days of festive shopping, entertainment and food.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Fears of traffic gridlock failed to materialise - even with the A14 closed for emergency roadworks - and town businesses as well as the visiting traders reported a spike in profits.

Mark Cordell, CEO of Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District, said the 14th edition of the famous Christmas market could well have been the "best year yet".

MORE: See these stunning aerial pictures of magical fayre

He added: "The council made a real effort to make sure they kept us updated with when the car parks were full.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"They also provided additional car parks and have worked with the local radio station to provide updates."

Mr Cordell continued: "The town business holders are all saying they've had a great year too so people have gone in and spent in the shops as well as the stalls.

"It seems to have benefited everyone."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery of the fayre?

He is yet to analyse the figures but added: "I look at how much people have enjoyed themselves as a better marker of success."

"It appears, in that regard, that we have had the best year yet in the sense its been the most beneficial and the least irritating.

"Many local people have said how they managed to make it into town and do normal shopping and didn't struggle like in previous years."

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

West Suffolk Council tweeted on Saturday afternoon that Highways England would be unexpectedly closing a stretch of the A14 between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket at 8pm, just as festivities ended for the day but traffic continued to flow and there were no reports of major congestion.

- An elderly woman was involved in a collision with car in the arc shopping centre car park on Saturday and had to be taken to hospital for further care.

Her injuries were not thought to be serious.

MORE: Elderly woman hit by car at Christmas Fayre