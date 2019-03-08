E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Victim left 'covered in blood' after racist attack by three men and woman

PUBLISHED: 14:10 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 25 September 2019

The victim was reportedly attacked by three men and a woman in Rowley Drive, Newmarket, and left covered in blood Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The victim was reportedly attacked by three men and a woman in Rowley Drive, Newmarket, and left covered in blood Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

An assault victim left covered in blood is being sought by police after he was attacked in a Suffolk town.

Officers received a report on August 9 between 11pm and 11.15pm of a man being physically assaulted and racially abused in Rowley Drive in Newmarket.

The witness says he saw the victim covered in blood when the offenders left the scene.

The suspects are described as three men and one woman.

One man was wearing a red top, wearing thick glasses and had short dark hair.

A second man was wearing a tracksuit and had blonde curly hair.

The third man had dark curly hair and was seen with a black mountain bike.

The woman was wearing a white crop top and jeans and had long dark hair.

A police spokesman said: "Although a few weeks have passed since the incident itself, officers are keen to speak to the victim to ensure evidence is gathered to try and progress and investigation.

"Racially aggravated assaults are taken very seriously and are completely unacceptable in today's society."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or, if they would like to report any information anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Unreliable plumbing left prison inmates with cold showers, report finds

The Prison Service said refurbishment was underway on shower blocks at Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge Pitcure: ARCHANT

Bumper £11.1m bill for fires which raged across East of England farms in 2018

A huge field fire near Ipswich in 2019 Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Motorcyclist, 36, dies a week after four-vehicle crash

Paul Dawes, 36, died as a result of his injuries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

Jet Ski seized during police raid

A Kawasaki jet ski was seized and police are now asking anyone that recognises the jet ski or if they know somebody who has had one stolen to contact Suffolk Police. Picture: Suffolk Police

Victim left ‘covered in blood’ after racist attack by three men and woman

The victim was reportedly attacked by three men and a woman in Rowley Drive, Newmarket, and left covered in blood Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists