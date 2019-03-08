Victim left 'covered in blood' after racist attack by three men and woman

An assault victim left covered in blood is being sought by police after he was attacked in a Suffolk town.

Officers received a report on August 9 between 11pm and 11.15pm of a man being physically assaulted and racially abused in Rowley Drive in Newmarket.

The witness says he saw the victim covered in blood when the offenders left the scene.

The suspects are described as three men and one woman.

One man was wearing a red top, wearing thick glasses and had short dark hair.

A second man was wearing a tracksuit and had blonde curly hair.

The third man had dark curly hair and was seen with a black mountain bike.

The woman was wearing a white crop top and jeans and had long dark hair.

A police spokesman said: "Although a few weeks have passed since the incident itself, officers are keen to speak to the victim to ensure evidence is gathered to try and progress and investigation.

"Racially aggravated assaults are taken very seriously and are completely unacceptable in today's society."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or, if they would like to report any information anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.