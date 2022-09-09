'I found the girl of my dreams' - Couple celebrate 60 years together

A couple from Felixstowe celebrates their 60th wedding anniversary and says that their secret to a happy marriage is being each other's best friends and soul mates.

Roy and Pam Gray met 63 years ago at a youth club in London and “just carried on” since then.

Roy, 81, said: “When I saw Pam for the very first time, I thought – I found the girl of my dreams.

Pam and Roy celebrate 60 years of marriage - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“Next, I had to ask Pam’s parents for permission to marry her, and they agreed.

“Since then, there were so many happy moments in our lives that I cannot even remember.”

Pam, 78, said: “I recall that Roy talked a lot when we met, and definitely, I enjoyed his company from the very beginning.”

The couple who moved to Felixstowe from London 58 years ago has three children and seven grandchildren.

Pam was a secretary and a housewife, while Roy has been an involved supporter of many local issues, including being a chairman and vice president of the conservative club, chairman of the Felixstowe Hospital League of Friends, and a member of the Felixstowe Old People's Welfare Association.

The couple’s favourite way to spend free time is going to their chalet on Felixstowe beach and admiring the sea together, as well as working in their garden.

Pam said that her secret to their happy marriage is feeding Roy well.

She added: “You just have to be very patient and talk things through. If you don’t like something, you just talk about it and try to change it.”

Roy added: “It’s all about working together. Obviously, there have been good days and bad days, and I don't believe couples who say they don't have bad ones.

“But we’ve always been stuck through them, and we make sure that we, our children and grandchildren are well.

“Now and again, I wonder how we achieved those 60 years of marriage, but, for me, Pam is not only my wife, she also became my best friend and my soul mate.”