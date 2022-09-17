News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Royal Ballet School and Royal Opera House awaits 10-year-old from Suffolk

Published: 12:00 PM September 17, 2022
Hudson Miller has been accepted into the Royal Ballet School

A 10-year-old has been accepted into the Royal Ballet School, and will also perform in a production at the Royal Opera House.

Hudson Miller from Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, has been accepted to study dance at the Royal Ballet School in their Junior Associate Classes.

Hudson, who started dancing when he was four, has also been chosen to dance in an upcoming show called 'Flight Pattern' at the Royal Opera House, choreographed by Canadian and Laurence Olivier Award winner, Crystal Pite.

Hudson Miller

Hudson, who also plays football, said: "It was amazing to get accepted into the Royal Ballet School.

"Ever since I was taught how to do ballet, I have loved doing it.

"I am really relaxed when I feel very calm and it just makes me really happy.

Hudson has been dancing since he was four-years-old

"I am also really excited about performing at the Royal Opera House, it'll really help boost my confidence."

Hudson's mum Vicki is a ballet dancer and teacher, with his dad, Ian, a footballer, who has played for Ipswich, Cambridge and Darlington.

Vicki, Hudson's mum, said: "I needed to drop some music off to someone covering one of my classes, and told him he didn't have to come in.

The Miller family, left to right (back) - Rafe, Vicki, Ian, (front) Hudson, Albie

"He was pressed up against the door though, looking over this room full of people doing ballet.

"At that point, Hudson was quite shy, and didn't put himself forward for anything, but he wouldn't come away from the door, and I just said to him that he could join in while we were there,  thinking he wouldn't in a million years.

"Literally no sooner those words left my mouth, his shoes were off, his socks were off and he was through the door and gone."

Hudson with his dance teacher Ann Stoten from Ann Holland School of Theatre Dance

Hudson said he looks forward to going to training every day, and says his friends are very supportive of him.

He said: "All of them are really happy for me and they are there for me. Whenever I am a bit nervous about something, they'll always be there to help me."

Hudson has also been accepted to perform at the Royal Opera House

Hudson's brothers Albie, eight, and Rafe, two, all dance as well, with Albie, who has online courses with the Royal Ballet School.

Hudson will perform in the show at the Royal Opera House over several shows between October 18, and November 3.

Hudson also plays football, but chose to do ballet on a Saturday rather than football

The Miller family

