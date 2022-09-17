Royal Ballet School and Royal Opera House awaits 10-year-old from Suffolk
- Credit: Vicki Miller
A 10-year-old has been accepted into the Royal Ballet School, and will also perform in a production at the Royal Opera House.
Hudson Miller from Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, has been accepted to study dance at the Royal Ballet School in their Junior Associate Classes.
Hudson, who started dancing when he was four, has also been chosen to dance in an upcoming show called 'Flight Pattern' at the Royal Opera House, choreographed by Canadian and Laurence Olivier Award winner, Crystal Pite.
Hudson, who also plays football, said: "It was amazing to get accepted into the Royal Ballet School.
"Ever since I was taught how to do ballet, I have loved doing it.
"I am really relaxed when I feel very calm and it just makes me really happy.
"I am also really excited about performing at the Royal Opera House, it'll really help boost my confidence."
Most Read
- 1 BBC stars past and present attend Bill Turnbull's funeral in Suffolk
- 2 Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey
- 3 Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled
- 4 Port boss pens letter telling workers to 'think carefully' before striking
- 5 Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again
- 6 Network Rail level crossing closures 'will hit Christmas trade' in Suffolk town
- 7 Joe Biden will not land at RAF Mildenhall when attending state funeral
- 8 Couple put 1940s bungalow made to look like a New York 'loft' up for sale
- 9 Two knocked unconscious after assault near town centre
- 10 Armed police called to reports of man holding 'explosive device'
Hudson's mum Vicki is a ballet dancer and teacher, with his dad, Ian, a footballer, who has played for Ipswich, Cambridge and Darlington.
Vicki, Hudson's mum, said: "I needed to drop some music off to someone covering one of my classes, and told him he didn't have to come in.
"He was pressed up against the door though, looking over this room full of people doing ballet.
"At that point, Hudson was quite shy, and didn't put himself forward for anything, but he wouldn't come away from the door, and I just said to him that he could join in while we were there, thinking he wouldn't in a million years.
"Literally no sooner those words left my mouth, his shoes were off, his socks were off and he was through the door and gone."
Hudson said he looks forward to going to training every day, and says his friends are very supportive of him.
He said: "All of them are really happy for me and they are there for me. Whenever I am a bit nervous about something, they'll always be there to help me."
Hudson's brothers Albie, eight, and Rafe, two, all dance as well, with Albie, who has online courses with the Royal Ballet School.
Hudson will perform in the show at the Royal Opera House over several shows between October 18, and November 3.