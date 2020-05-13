E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 14 May 2020

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

deyangeorgiev

Bank cards, hospital letters and birthday cards could be arriving later than planned across Suffolk and north Essex, as Royal Mail said some people may see a “reduction in serve” due to staff shortages.

One Highwoods resident, David Carley, was left waiting over a week for an important letter from Colchester Hospital with details of his next appointment Picture: DAVID CARLEYOne Highwoods resident, David Carley, was left waiting over a week for an important letter from Colchester Hospital with details of his next appointment Picture: DAVID CARLEY

The national postal service had to make sweeping changes to its operations at the start of lockdown, with staff numbers reduced and new safety measures in place for postal workers.

But the impact is also being felt by those waiting on important letters, such as those in the Highwoods area of Colchester, who reported that bank cards, birthday cards and doctor’s notes have all been delayed.

One resident, David Carley, said he had to wait more than a week for a letter from Colchester Hospital.

Mr Carley said: “Since the coronavirus pandemic started, our post has been on the decline.

“Before it started, we use to receive our mail pretty much on a daily basis. Now, we are lucky enough to receive mail once or twice a week if we’re lucky.

“I am currently under the mental health team at Colchester Hospital and have to rely on the post for follow up appointments and from various other people.

“I had a letter come in the post May 12 and the mental health team had sent it over a week ago.

“If I had not received that letter, I would have been discharged and had to have gone back to my GP to get referred again and to get a mental health appointment can take weeks.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are working hard to deliver the most comprehensive service we can to all our customers in challenging circumstances.

“Despite our best endeavours, it is possible that some areas of the country may experience a reduction in service levels due to coronavirus-related absences at their local mail centre or delivery office.

“If customers have concerns about their mail, they should contact our customer service team.”

Mr Carley added: “Myself and my family are scared to send each other anything in the post, because we are worried the other will not get it.

“But I do give Royal Mail my full support for trying their best throughout this difficult time.”

Several people in Colchester were sympathetic to Royal Mail’s troubles.

Another Highwoods resident, Cassie Page, added: “In fairness, I don’t mind when my post comes. But Royal Mail are doing there best to get post out when they can.

“I for one grateful for what they are doing when they can do it.”

Royal Mail have more information for customers here.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

