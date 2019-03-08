Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

5 ways the Royal Mail is making life easier for customers

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 May 2019

Parcel postboxes are to be rolled out from August along with multiple other ways to improve the delivery service. Picture: ROYAL MAIL

Parcel postboxes are to be rolled out from August along with multiple other ways to improve the delivery service. Picture: ROYAL MAIL

Royal Mail

Tired of missing a parcel delivery or having to join long queues? The Royal Mail is revamping its postal services to give customers in Suffolk more flexibility when making a delivery.

Despite many organisations across Suffolk making huge cutbacks, the Royal Mail is planning to invest £1.8 billion over the next five years to save customers time, while also giving them greater peace of mind when sending post.

Here are the changes to look out for.

Parcel post boxes

Royal Mail is set to introduce 1,400 parcel post boxes across the UK to enable customers to send parcels in the same way that they currently post letters.

This means they will be able to send parcels which are pre-paid in postboxes dotted around the county.

Chelmsford will be one of the first locations to get the new boxes, which will be rolled out over six months from August 2019.

Existing meter boxes, which have a wide aperture and secure design, will be converted into the postboxes making the sending of larger prepaid items both safe and convenient.

Second delivery of larger parcels

Customers will be able to receive a second delivery of larger parcels later on in the day. This service will expand in line with demand and will be fully operational by 2023.

More options for next day deliveries

The number of next day deliveries will grow over the next few years when customers order from larger retailers.

Returns collected from homes

Instead of having to visit their local post office customers will soon be able to have returns collected from their home.

More in-flight redirection options

Royal Mail will soon be offering a range of redirection options for when customers know that they are not going to be in. This could include the item being delivered to a safe space, to a neighbour or rearranging the delivery for a later date.

READ MORE: Parcel postboxes to be rolled out - cutting post office queues

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dispersal order issued in Clacton town centre after string of crime

Essex Police has put a dispersal order in place for Clacton town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Clothing retailer Seasalt Cornwall to join Aldeburgh high street

Aldeburgh High Street is set to see a new shop later this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family tribute to ex-Suffolk school head Nick Garrett

Nicholas and Ruth Garrett at The Abbey. Ruth also worked with Nick as a school secretary for many years. They had met at university, aged 19, in 1982 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Take a look at these stunning pictures by Ipswich photographers

Ginnel Foto Fest

Truth is stranger than fiction: Hollywood’s greatest bio-pics

Tom Hulce in Amadeus one of the greatest bio-pics ever made. Photo: Warner Bros
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists