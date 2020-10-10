When are Royal Mail’s last posting dates for Christmas cards and parcels in 2020?

Royal Mail has announced the last posting dates for Christmas 2020. Don’t miss the deadlines for cards and presents!

Posting early for the festive season is always advisable, but more so than ever this year, with more of us likely to send parcels by post due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the UK there is still plenty of time. However, last dates are fast approaching for some worldwide destinations.

It is already too late to be sure of Christmas delivery by International Economy services to many non-European destinations. The last posting date for these was October 5, except for South Africa, Canada, the USA and the Middle and Far East.

The Royal Mail aims to make normal collections in the run-up to the big day. However, due to the volume of mail, collection times can differ, so it is worth checking the time on the postbox. Some collection times have also recently been earlier than usual due to coronavirus.

The last collection in Ipswich is at the delivery office in Commercial Road.

Last posting dates for UK

Friday, December 18: 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For.

Monday, December 21: 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48.

Tuesday, December 22: Royal Mail Tracked 24*.

Wednesday, December 23: Special Delivery Guaranteed.

Last posting dates - International Economy

Monday, October 12: Middle and Far East, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa.

Monday, November 2: Canada, Cyprus, Greece, destinations in Eastern Europe, Iceland, Malta, Turkey and USA.

Monday, November 16: Western Europe.

International Standard. international tracking and signature services

Friday, December 4: Australia, New Zealand

Wednesday, December 9: Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central and South America, Far and Middle East.

Thursday, December 10: Canada, Cyprus, Malta.

Friday, December 11: Greece, Turkey, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia).

Saturday, December 12: Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden and USA.

Wednesday, December 16: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland.

Friday, December 18: Belgium, France, Ireland and Luxembourg.