E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Do you appreciate your postie? Join the ‘thumbs-up’ campaign to show them

PUBLISHED: 11:26 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 22 April 2020

Postmen have been going above and beyond during the coronavirus crisis and now people have an opportunity to show them their appreciation. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Postmen have been going above and beyond during the coronavirus crisis and now people have an opportunity to show them their appreciation. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Royal Mail postmen have been praised by customers across parts of East Anglia for the extra lengths they are going to during the coronavirus crisis – and now you can show them how much you appreciate them.

The service has been ‘inundated’ with kind messages and pictures from customers in Essex and the south of East Anglia and this has inspired them to find another way to say thank you.

The ‘Thumbs-up’ campaign is encouraging people to print off a Royal Mail template and decorate their own thumbs-up to display in their window for the postie to see.

Giving a thumbs up is also a handy reminder not to reach out to try and take parcels direct from your postie, to ensure contact free delivery.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the service said: “We know how much people like to say hi or have a chat with their postie on the doorstep, but during this time, we need to find new ways of staying connected whilst also protecting our communities.

“We’re really proud of what our postmen and women are doing in these challenging times, and we know you’ll want to join us in thanking them for everything they’re doing.

“We look forward to seeing your colourful creations, and stunning selfies.”

The template is available on the Royal Mail website and people are encouraged to make their designs as bold, creative and colourful as possible.

Thumbs-up selfies are also encouraged with the hashtage #ThumbsUpForYourPostie

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after death of ‘lovable’ motorcyclist

Kerrin Repman died after being hit by a car in Dovercourt, near Harwich, last week. PICTURE: Esssex Police

Revamped website gives rail travellers a taste of Suffolk line in lockdown

The website focuses on services from Ipswich to Felixstowe and Lowestoft. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Do you appreciate your postie? Join the ‘thumbs-up’ campaign to show them

Postmen have been going above and beyond during the coronavirus crisis and now people have an opportunity to show them their appreciation. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Blitz spirit is back as schools and colleges do their ‘bit to help’

Gary Silkstone, Hannah McKay, Esme Peters, Suzanne McKay and Nick Nelson from Colchester Institute's hand sanitiser production team Picture: COLCHESTER INSTITUTE

Farming leaders call for government help with subsidies and environmental payments

NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw has urged Defra to guarantee prompt farm support payments to ease cashflow issues during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Su Anderson
Drive 24