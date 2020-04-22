Do you appreciate your postie? Join the ‘thumbs-up’ campaign to show them

Royal Mail postmen have been praised by customers across parts of East Anglia for the extra lengths they are going to during the coronavirus crisis – and now you can show them how much you appreciate them.

'THUMBS UP' FOR YOUR POSTIE!



We're asking the nation to show support for your postie by giving them a 'thumbs up'.



This can be in real life (please keep a 2m distance!) or simply share your selfies with your thumbs up using #ThumbsUpForYourPostie.https://t.co/aYRAubq8it pic.twitter.com/34DNuCbeQU — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) April 17, 2020

The service has been ‘inundated’ with kind messages and pictures from customers in Essex and the south of East Anglia and this has inspired them to find another way to say thank you.

The ‘Thumbs-up’ campaign is encouraging people to print off a Royal Mail template and decorate their own thumbs-up to display in their window for the postie to see.

Giving a thumbs up is also a handy reminder not to reach out to try and take parcels direct from your postie, to ensure contact free delivery.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We know how much people like to say hi or have a chat with their postie on the doorstep, but during this time, we need to find new ways of staying connected whilst also protecting our communities.

“We’re really proud of what our postmen and women are doing in these challenging times, and we know you’ll want to join us in thanking them for everything they’re doing.

“We look forward to seeing your colourful creations, and stunning selfies.”

The template is available on the Royal Mail website and people are encouraged to make their designs as bold, creative and colourful as possible.

Thumbs-up selfies are also encouraged with the hashtage #ThumbsUpForYourPostie