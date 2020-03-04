E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Navy on parade for Freedom of Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 14:56 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 04 March 2020

HMS Vengeance exercises its Freedom of Bury St Edmunds with a parade through the town centre. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

HMS Vengeance exercises its Freedom of Bury St Edmunds with a parade through the town centre. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The Senior Service was on parade in Bury St Edmunds as submariners and the sea cadets held a Freedom march in the town.

Bury St Edmunds sea cadets band leads the parade as HMS Vengeance exercises its Freedom of Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBury St Edmunds sea cadets band leads the parade as HMS Vengeance exercises its Freedom of Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crew from HMS Vengeance, a nuclear powered submarine which is affiliated to Bury, exercised their right to parade through the town centre and were joined by Bury St Edmunds sea cadets today (Wednesday March 4).

They formed up at the war memorial in Angel Hill where the Reverend Simon Harvey, the vicar of St Mary's church in Bury, conducted a short service.

HMS Vengeance exercises its Freedom of Bury St Edmunds with a parade through the town centre. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDHMS Vengeance exercises its Freedom of Bury St Edmunds with a parade through the town centre. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The parade, led by the cadets marching band, then set off along Abbeygate Street, Cornhill, the Buttermarket, Central Walk, and across St Andrews Street to Charter Square, before returning to Angel Hill.

Shoppers and market traders, with stalls bedecked in Union flags, lent support as the parade made its way through the town.

Bury St Edmunds sea cadets band leads the parade as HMS Vengeance exercises its Freedom of Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBury St Edmunds sea cadets band leads the parade as HMS Vengeance exercises its Freedom of Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Freedom of a town or city is an ancient sign of trust given to military organisations, allowing them to march through with drums beating, flags flying and bayonets fixed.

