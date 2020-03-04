Video

WATCH: Navy on parade for Freedom of Bury St Edmunds

HMS Vengeance exercises its Freedom of Bury St Edmunds with a parade through the town centre. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The Senior Service was on parade in Bury St Edmunds as submariners and the sea cadets held a Freedom march in the town.

Crew from HMS Vengeance, a nuclear powered submarine which is affiliated to Bury, exercised their right to parade through the town centre and were joined by Bury St Edmunds sea cadets today (Wednesday March 4).

They formed up at the war memorial in Angel Hill where the Reverend Simon Harvey, the vicar of St Mary's church in Bury, conducted a short service.

The parade, led by the cadets marching band, then set off along Abbeygate Street, Cornhill, the Buttermarket, Central Walk, and across St Andrews Street to Charter Square, before returning to Angel Hill.

Shoppers and market traders, with stalls bedecked in Union flags, lent support as the parade made its way through the town.

The Freedom of a town or city is an ancient sign of trust given to military organisations, allowing them to march through with drums beating, flags flying and bayonets fixed.