E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk patients to be among first to get ‘game changer’ new drug

PUBLISHED: 16:47 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 26 August 2020

Cystic fibrosis sufferer Sammie Read, of Mendlesham, was one of the first in the UK to test and benefit from the revolutionary drug Kaftrio. Picture: SAMMIE READ

Cystic fibrosis sufferer Sammie Read, of Mendlesham, was one of the first in the UK to test and benefit from the revolutionary drug Kaftrio. Picture: SAMMIE READ

Archant

Suffolk cystic fibrosis sufferer Sammie Read has welcomed news that people with the condition in the county are set to be amongst the first in the UK to begin receiving a game-changing new drug.

Kaftrio – known also as the ‘triple combination therapy’ – was approved by European regulators on Friday, and patients in England will be among the first to try it.

The Royal Papworth Hospital, based in Cambridge, has a specialist adult cystic fibrosis centre and treats more than 350 adult cystic fibrosis patients from across East Anglia, including Suffolk.

The hospital says it will be helping its patients in the county access the drug as soon as possible now the drug has finally been approved.

One of those who has already benefitted is Sammie Read, from Mendlesham, who took part in trials of the drug earlier this year.

She said: “I have been on it since May. It’s made a remarkable difference. It feels like I have reversed 15 years.”

Ms Read said she was pleased that the drug would now be able to help others like her: “What a massive impact it is going to have on people’s lives.”

Dr Uta Hill, lead clinician for cystic fibrosis at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are absolutely overjoyed at this amazing news for our patients.

You may also want to watch:

“We believe that this will mark a game-changer for people with cystic fibrosis as it will dramatically improve their quality of life and prognosis.

“There will be some patients who may not yet be eligible for such treatments, however there is ongoing research and clinical trials which will ensure that these patients will also benefit from therapies in the future.”

“The CF team here at Royal Papworth Hospital is committed to getting Kaftrio to all of our eligible patients across the East of England as quickly as possible,” added consultant respiratory physician Dr Helen Barker.

“There is a lot of work to do but please rest assured we are already well under way with the process and although we cannot prescribe immediately, we hope to be able to do so in the coming weeks.”

Cystic fibrosis is an incurable genetic condition where the lungs become clogged with thick, sticky mucus which leads to blockages, inflammation, increased risk of infection and poor digestion.

The drug treats the underlying causes of cystic fibrosis, by increasing the number of proteins and making them more active, thereby relieving symptoms.

Some people who are already on the treatment have seen life-changing benefits including increased lung function and increasing activity level. Some patients have even managed to no longer need a lung transplant.

As with any drug, there are side effects for some who take Kaftrio and not everyone is eligible.

MORE: How this revolutionary drug is helping mum Sammie see milestones she thought she might miss

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk pupils told to wear masks on buses to and from senior schools

Suffolk has announced its school transport plans. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family of ‘intelligent’ son who died in NHS care join mum’s fight for inquiry

Matthew Leahy, Glenn Holmes and Richard Wade, who all died in the care of the former North Essex Partnership NHS trust Pictures: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

No further action against man arrested after woman flown to hospital

The East Anglia Air Ambulance landing on Aldeburgh beach Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

From Tina Turner to Pink Floyd and Westlife - memories of great outdoor concerts in Days Gone By

Tina Turner performing at Portman Road in 1990 Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man charged and another arrested over Colchester fight

One man has been arrested and another charged following an incident in Ipswich Road, Colchester, earlier this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN