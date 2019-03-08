Heavy Rain

New 24-hour access defibrillator at Stowmarket pub

PUBLISHED: 19:00 08 June 2019

The Royal William pub, in Union Street East, Stowmarket, now has a defbrilatir fitted to the outside of the building, a life-saving piece of equipment that can be accessed by anyone who calls 999 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A pub in Stowmarket is the latest location in the town to fit a life-saving defibrilator.

The Royal William, in Union Street East, is now fitted with an automatic external defibrillator (AED) on its external wall, which can be accessed at any time of day by a member of the public.

More than £2,000 was raised to pay for and install the machine, through quiz nights, bucket collections and local businesses donating their services, free of charge.

Ray Studds, of the Royal William fundraising group, said: "Hopefully this will never be used but we would much rather have it in case of an emergency.

"We have so many people to thank for this, none more than three of our members who raised £950 with a sponsored walk between Ipswich and Stowmarket."

Mr Studds also thanked the Mid Suffolk district councillor Dave Muller and county councillor Gary Green for their support in applying for local government grants to make sure the cost of the equipment was covered.

The Stowmarket Royal Naval Association also raised funds and DS Mead builders donated their time for free to install the cabinet.

Mr Studds added that the group is now looking for its next good cause to support.

AEDs are becoming a more common site across the East of England, with the equipment being fitted in public areas in case of cardiac emergencies.

