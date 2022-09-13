Woman's disappointment at RSPB spot without access ramp

A mobility scooter user was met with disappointment after finding her favourite RSPB spot was still without a ramp to enable disabled access. - Credit: Mik Stoddard

A woman has been left disappointed after finding her favourite bird-watching spot was not accessible in a mobility scooter as a result of recent works.

Pat Comber, an amputee and mobility scooter user, and partner Mik Stoddard regularly visit RSPB Hollesley Marsh near Woodbridge.

But when they visited on Friday, September 9, they found Pat was not able to access one of their favourite spots despite recent improvement works.

The Ipswich couple have been visiting the reserve for more than 10 years to enjoy the wildlife, with Mik also taking photographs of the location to share on social media.

A viewing platform at Hollesley Marsh has been closed off since the end of July and was due to reopen at the beginning of September.

Pat and Mik said: "Notices stated it was necessary as the steps up to the platform were to be taken down and replaced with a ramp to enable disabled access."

But when they visited last week they discovered the repair was not fully finished as there is currently a wooden step up to the elevated ramp.

As an amputee of six years, Pat uses a mobility scooter and was not able to negotiate a wooden step onto the ramp.

Mik added: "We have been using the rest of the reserve while the platform has been closed but, from her mobility scooter, Pat prefers an elevated viewpoint that the platform gave."

An RSPB spokesman said the temporary step up to the platform will be removed when the stone ramp is added to accommodate wheelchair access.

The spokesman said: "The new ramp is in place, and is nearly complete, but not yet fully open.

"We're waiting for a JCB or excavator to raise the ground level up to the toe of the new ramp to allow easy access for wheelchairs.

"Furthermore, the route from the footpath to the platform is very rough and grassy, and we need to level the ground so visitors have easier access to enjoy the viewing platform.

"We'll be putting up temporary signage on-site to make this clear to visitors. We'd like to thank visitors for their patience."