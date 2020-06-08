RSPB Minsmere to reopen as lockdown eases

RSPB Minsmere is to reopen after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

RSPB Minsmere, the world famous nature reserve on the Suffolk coast, has announced it is reopening to visitors after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased.

The nature reserve closed in March after more government restrictions came into force Picture: RACHEL EDGE The nature reserve closed in March after more government restrictions came into force Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The reserve closed until further notice on March 23, the day the lockdown was introduced, after the government began introducing stricter measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

But the RSPB has now allowed many of its reserves to reopen, including Minsmere, though social distancing measures and other restrictions will remain in place.

Staff have said the reserve will look “slightly different” upon reopening as the wildlife has been getting used to people not being around.

Certain facilities will remain closed, such as the visitor centre, shop and cafe, though toilets will be open.

A one-way system has also been introduced, containing signs guiding visitors as they make their way through the area and advising people to keep at least two metres away from others.

Visitors will be asked to park their cars with a space between them, though signs will be placed along the entrance road when the car park is full.

The reserve will be open from 9am to 5pm.

The RSPB had previously said it would only open its nature reserves to keen naturalists when they had “everything in place” to ensure visitors’ safety.

But, a month on, bosses have now deemed Misnmere safe to reopen.

An RSPB spokesman said: ““It’s been a really difficult few months for all of us and we have been missing you so much at the reserve.

“As restrictions are starting to ease, the RSPB have made the decision to open some of their reserves.

“That will be including us here at Minsmere.

“Over the last few weeks, our team have been working incredibly hard to make sure that the reserve is ready for visitors, our staff and for the wildlife here.

“People have been supporting us for decades, and we are proud of the Minsmere community.

“The best way that you can help us is to follow the instructions and help others enjoy wildlife will keeping safe.

“Come back to Minsmere, enjoy the views, the fresh air and the birds, and we look forward to seeing you soon.”

