E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

RSPB Minsmere to reopen as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 16:54 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 08 June 2020

RSPB Minsmere is to reopen after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased Picture: PAUL GEATER

RSPB Minsmere is to reopen after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

RSPB Minsmere, the world famous nature reserve on the Suffolk coast, has announced it is reopening to visitors after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased.

The nature reserve closed in March after more government restrictions came into force Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe nature reserve closed in March after more government restrictions came into force Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The reserve closed until further notice on March 23, the day the lockdown was introduced, after the government began introducing stricter measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

But the RSPB has now allowed many of its reserves to reopen, including Minsmere, though social distancing measures and other restrictions will remain in place.

Staff have said the reserve will look “slightly different” upon reopening as the wildlife has been getting used to people not being around.

Certain facilities will remain closed, such as the visitor centre, shop and cafe, though toilets will be open.

MORE: Wasp spiders showing at RSPB Minsmere

A one-way system has also been introduced, containing signs guiding visitors as they make their way through the area and advising people to keep at least two metres away from others.

Visitors will be asked to park their cars with a space between them, though signs will be placed along the entrance road when the car park is full.

The reserve will be open from 9am to 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

The RSPB had previously said it would only open its nature reserves to keen naturalists when they had “everything in place” to ensure visitors’ safety.

But, a month on, bosses have now deemed Misnmere safe to reopen.

An RSPB spokesman said: ““It’s been a really difficult few months for all of us and we have been missing you so much at the reserve.

“As restrictions are starting to ease, the RSPB have made the decision to open some of their reserves.

“That will be including us here at Minsmere.

“Over the last few weeks, our team have been working incredibly hard to make sure that the reserve is ready for visitors, our staff and for the wildlife here.

“People have been supporting us for decades, and we are proud of the Minsmere community.

“The best way that you can help us is to follow the instructions and help others enjoy wildlife will keeping safe.

“Come back to Minsmere, enjoy the views, the fresh air and the birds, and we look forward to seeing you soon.”

MORE: Wildlife ignores social distancing – so Minsmere must remain closed

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Roads and junctions to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

Bramford Lane in Ipswich is to be closed to vehicles at the railway bridge to encourage walking and cycling. Picture: MAX GEATER

Man remains under investigation after body discovery

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Camo-clad fake gunman jailed for ‘alarming’ incident

David Heath was jailed for 17 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Thieves steal anti-bacterial wipes in A14 lay-by lorry raid

Thieves have stolen six pallets of anti-bacterial wipes after raiding a lorry parked at the side of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Ipswich primary school covers The Beatles’ hit ‘All You Need is Love’

Teachers and staff at Halifax Primary School have recorded a cover of The Beatles' Hit
Drive 24