Adder rescued from flowerpot pickle by gardener

RSPCA animal collection officer Paige Burnham was called out to rescue the adder last Tuesday when it got stuck in two plant pots. Picture: RSPCA Archant

An adder in a ssss-pot of bother in a Saxmundham garden had to be rescued by the RSPCA.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The RSPCA was called to Saxmundham last week after a gardener found an adder stuck in a pair of plant pots. Picture: RSPCA The RSPCA was called to Saxmundham last week after a gardener found an adder stuck in a pair of plant pots. Picture: RSPCA

Paige Nurnham, an RSPCA animal collection officer, arrived at Baker’s Lane on Tuesday afternoon, September 8, after an adder had been caught in the drainage hole of two flowerpots.

She said: “Thankfully, I was able to restrain him with a towel and use garden tools to carefully cut the plastic pots so I could free him.

“I checked him over and, luckily, he hadn’t caused himself any injuries so I released him nearby.”

Adders are the only venomous snake native to the UK and are usually found in open habitats such as heathland, moorland and woodland where they hunt small mammals and lizards.

RSPCA animal collection officer Paige Burnham was called out to rescue the adder last Tuesday when it got stuck in two plant pots. She is pictured here with an owl she also rescued. Picture: RSPCA RSPCA animal collection officer Paige Burnham was called out to rescue the adder last Tuesday when it got stuck in two plant pots. She is pictured here with an owl she also rescued. Picture: RSPCA

They are rarely found in gardens and tend to avoid humans where possible – anyone who finds one is encouraged to take care and keep their distance as the bites can be painful and become more serious if left untreated.

You may also want to watch:

No-one in the UK is known to have died from an adder bite in more than 20 years.

The advice for dealing with someone who has been bitten is to keep them as calm and quiet as possible, keep the bitten limb still and seek immediate medical help. If they lose consciousness, call 999.

The RSPCA was called to Saxmundham last week after a gardener found an adder stuck in a pair of plant pots. Picture: RSPCA The RSPCA was called to Saxmundham last week after a gardener found an adder stuck in a pair of plant pots. Picture: RSPCA

Miss Burnham added: “We have several different types of snake in the UK and adders are our only venomous snakes so it’s important to give them space if you come across one.

“If a snake needs help and you’re not sure of which species it is, please keep your distance and contact our emergency hotline for advice on 0300 1234 999.”

While humans are likely to survive an adder bite, they are extremely dangerous to pets, especially if bitten in the face.

The bites can cause swelling, bleeding or fever, and dogs walked in adder habitats during spring and summer are more at risk.

Animals with suspected adder bites should be kept as quiet and calm as possible, and examined urgently by a vet.

MORE: Meet Albie the giant bunny rabbit living it up during lockdown