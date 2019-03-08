E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Can you find a home for 'small furries'?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 22 October 2019

Lucy and Layla the rabbits need a new home Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Lucy and Layla the rabbits need a new home Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Suffolk RSPCA

The RSPCA is appealing for new homes for "small furries" - and warning animal lovers not to regard these as "starter pets".

Greg is one of the gerbils in the care of the RSPCA Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk Branch Picture: RSPCAGreg is one of the gerbils in the care of the RSPCA Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk Branch Picture: RSPCA

The charity says it is rescuing hundreds of rabbits, guinea pigs, mice and other small pets nationally every month. As part of its Adoptober campaign, it is asking more owners to offer these pets a fur-ever home.

Rabbits David Hasselhop, Lucy and Layla at the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich branch's Martlesham centre and gerbils Greg, Gina, Gloria and Goldie in north Suffolk are among the pets who need a loving new owner.

Dr Jane Tyson, the RSPCA's rabbit and rodent welfare expert, said: "Small furries can make great pets but they are often very misunderstood. One of the biggest issues we see is people taking them on with little or no research, often buying them on impulse because their children have asked for them.

"This can lead to families struggling to cope once they realise the large amount of time, money and care these animals actually need."

Basmati and Paella the female ferrets Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Basmati and Paella the female ferrets Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Across England and Wales last year, the RSPCA rescued 4,081 rabbits and other "small furries" from cases of cruelty, neglect, and abandonment. This included 36 from Suffolk, and the charity also dealt with 197 incidents in the county involving smaller pets in 2018.

The charity's Martlesham centre is looking for new homes for David Hasselhop, a male rabbit who was found as a stray, and bunny friends Lucy and Layla, whose previous owner could no longer keep them.

Other small pets at Martlesham seeking homes include ferrets Poppy and Belle, who have been waiting for a home since January 2018, and Basmati and Paella. Both these pairs need to be rehomed together, and landed up at the centre after their owners couldn't keep them.

The RSPCA's Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch had 32 gerbils brought in after their owner couldn't cope. Some of them have been rehomed, but the branch still needs homes for others, including Greg and three females who get on well together, Gina, Gloria and Goldie.

Poppy and Belle are two sweet sisters looking for a home together Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPoppy and Belle are two sweet sisters looking for a home together Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The RSPCA stresses there is no such thing as a "starter pet". Dr Tyson added: "It used to be a common sight to see a lone rabbit in a small hutch at the bottom of the garden, or a hamster in a tiny cage in the corner of a child's bedroom, but hopefully these images are consigned to the past and people realise that these complex animals need so much more than that."

Last year, the RSPCA rehomed 66 rabbits in Suffolk, along with many other smaller animals.

If you are interested in rehoming a pet, you can contact the RSPCA at Martlesham on 0300 9997321, or the Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch on 0303 0401565.

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Appeal over conviction for hunt saboteur assault in ‘fight over dead fox’

Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mike Bacon on the Blues: I absolutely dread it! So, come on Town, let’s put that nightmare to bed

The Town players come off the pitch after the defeat at Sincil Bank. A low, low, low point in Town's history. Photo: PAGEPIX

Fears over acid leak

The acid spill is believed to have happened in The Street in Wherstead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Can you find a home for ‘small furries’?

Lucy and Layla the rabbits need a new home Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists