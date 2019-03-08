Wanted: RSPCA's Cat Week plea for more homes in Suffolk

The RSPCA is appealing for more people in Suffolk to adopt cats during its Cat Week, which runs until October 20, as part of its "Adoptober" campaign.

The charity has revealed it rescued more cats than any other animal last year - including 261 in Suffolk - as a result of calls to its national cruelty line. It also has many felines whose owners could not keep them.

Cats needing homes locally include five-year-old Lady, the longest-stay cat at the RSPCA Martlesham animal centre.

Lovely Lady has been looking for a forever home since January 2018. Unfortunately, she had a short period of time with a new owner which didn't quite work out, as she did not get on with the household's other pet cat.

Also seeking a new home are Alf and Finn, one-year-old cats being cared for by the RSPCA Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk Branch.

The two brothers were rescued by the branch when they were 10 weeks old, and were found in a garden with their mother, a stray.

Nationally, during 2018. RSPCA inspectors rescued the equivalent of more than 60 cats per day, adding up to 22,000, more than any other animal. In Suffolk, it rehomed a total of 356 cats over the year.

Cat welfare expert Alice Potter said: "Sadly we do know that cats are an extremely misunderstood pet and can often find themselves the victims of poor care.

"Cats can become victims of air gun attacks as well as poisonings both accidental and deliberate.

"If you are thinking of taking on an animal, we would always urge people to look into adopting a rescue pet, as our centres are full of loving cats of all shapes and sizes looking for forever homes."

The RSPCA is also calling for cat owners to neuter their pets at around four months old in a bid to cut the risk of unwanted litters.

If you would like to offer a cat a home, you can contact the RSPCA at Martlesham on 0300 9997321 or the Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk Branch on 0303 0401565.