PUBLISHED: 19:30 03 February 2019

Florence has had a terrible start in life and is looking for her new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

When the RSPCA found Florence she was pregnant and alone in a cage, suffering from hypothermia and terrible facial injuries.

As a result of her injuries, Florence has paralysis in her left upper eyelid but this doesn’t hold her back and now the RSPCA are hoping to find her a new, loving home.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “Despite her unlucky start, she is a friendly, cheeky girl who is full of fun and likes to run around our field chasing toys.

“Florence can be a little OTT and stubborn at times so she would benefit from an owner who would be willing to meet her training needs.”

It is not known how old the Olde Tyme bulldog is due to the way the RSPCA found her. However, the charity have her down as being an adult dog.

The gorgeous pooch would prefer to be the only animal in her future home.

She is an intelligent canine and knows how to sit and follow a range of other commands too.

Florence is also able to be left alone for short periods of time.

If there is a Florence-sized gap in your life you can call 0300 999 7321 or send an email here.

