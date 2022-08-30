Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living

A new pet clinic will be offering discounted care to help owners with the cost of living crisis - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk Central

Vets will be offering support for pet owners on low incomes who are struggling with the cost of living crisis this year.

The RSPCA Suffolk Central Branch has opened a new clinic at Cedarwood Vets in Stowmarket due to soaring demand at its welfare clinic in Ipswich.

The clinic will support those on low incomes or in receipt of benefits with veterinary care with the aim of helping struggling families take care of their pets.

The new clinic will include reduced price neutering, consultations and medications, flea and worm treatments, and vaccinations for kittens and puppies.

There may also be help with the costs associated with further medical treatment; such as operations, the RSPCA said.

RSPCA Suffolk Central branch manager Kim Puttock said: “We know first-hand how important it is to provide access to welfare clinics and how they can help support the pets of those on low incomes who are struggling to make ends meet; especially as the cost of living rises.

“We want to be able to help as many animals across Suffolk as possible and pet owners who need the support, financially or otherwise, to keep their animals healthy and well.

"The RSPCA’s aim is to improve animal welfare and if we can do this while also keeping a pet with their loving family, then we’ll do what we can."

It comes after the RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index - based on a YouGov survey looking at the nation’s attitude towards animals - found that the rising cost of living and the cost of pet ownership is a big concern for people across the UK.

The survey found 78% of pet owners said they think the cost of living will impact their animals, 68% expressed concern that the cost of care was increasing, and 19% were worried about how they’ll afford to feed their pets.

In the East, 71% of people said that the cost of looking after their pet had become more expensive over the last 12 months while 30% said they were worried about being able to afford to properly care for their pet.

A further 21% said they were worried about the cost of feeding their pets.

The branch manager added: “Having this clinic open in the Stowmarket area means that we can help more people and pets in a new area, that perhaps we wouldn’t reach otherwise."

The welfare clinic at Cedarwood will operate every Wednesday, by appointment only, and is specifically aimed at people who are on low income or in receipt of benefits and are seeking support to care for their animals.

Cedarwood’s practice manager Jo Payne said: “We are a small animal practice, with free onsite parking.

"Our dedicated friendly team is always happy to help and provide the best of care for your pet, as they are family too.

“Being based in the small market town of Stowmarket and working with the local RSPCA is a ‘win, win’ situation for all, as it helps us both provide the services and care the animals need.”