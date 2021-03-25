News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Swan 'hanging from tree' at beauty spot rescued by RSPCA

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:11 PM March 25, 2021   
An injured swan at Flatford Mill has been rescued by the RSPCA

An injured swan at Flatford Mill has been rescued by the RSPCA - Credit: RSPCA

A trapped swan found hanging from a tree in Flatford was rescued by RSPCA staff.

The swan, which had one of his legs caught in the branches, was seen hanging from the tree by a member of the National Trust on Thursday, March 11.

RSPCA inspector Jessica Dayes was called to the scene, who helped rescue the injured swan before taking him to South Essex Wildlife Hospital.

Ms Dayes said: “This poor swan had been stuck for quite a while and he did look in a sorry state.

“Luckily one of the National Trust staff members was quite tall so was able to bend the tree down so I could reach the swan and dislodge his foot from the two branches.

“He was a lucky swan, because it all happened so near to a footpath fortunately someone spotted him."

Ms Dayes added the swan had a surface wound to his wing and likely had a numb leg.

"I’m grateful to everyone who helped with the rescue of this swan," she added.

Those interested in helping the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need can visit their website or donate via 0300 123 8181.

