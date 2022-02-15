Fox with watering can stuck on head rescued by RSPCA
- Credit: RSPCA
A fox who got her head stuck in a watering can near Colchester has been rescued by the RSPCA.
The animal is thought to have been looking for something to eat or drink when she became stuck in Braiswick.
Upon seeing the stuck fox thrashing about, a member of the public called the animal rescue charity to his garden.
Natalie Read, animal rescue officer with the RSPCA, said: "The caller said the poor fox had the plastic watering can stuck on her head and was thrashing around trying to get it off – she was clearly distressed.
"She’d wedged herself between fencing at the bottom of the garden and must have been exhausted because I was able to catch her easily and carefully prise the can off her head.
"Thankfully she wasn’t injured and she was raring to go so I released her and she bounded off back into the safety of the undergrowth.
"It was lovely to see her running back to her den.
"I suspect she got the watering can stick on her head after investigating to see whether there was anything to eat or drink inside.
"She was lucky to be spotted and rescued so quickly because she could have suffered serious cuts and injuries to her head, or may have even died if she’d have been left like that."
