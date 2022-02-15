News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fox with watering can stuck on head rescued by RSPCA

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:22 PM February 15, 2022
Undated handout photo issued by the RSPCA of a fox with her head stuck inside a watering can who was

A fox has been freed after becoming stuck in a watering can near Colchester - Credit: RSPCA

A fox who got her head stuck in a watering can near Colchester has been rescued by the RSPCA. 

The animal is thought to have been looking for something to eat or drink when she became stuck in Braiswick.

Upon seeing the stuck fox thrashing about, a member of the public called the animal rescue charity to his garden. 

Undated handout photo issued by the RSPCA of a fox with her head stuck inside a watering can who was

It is thought that the fox might have been trying to get something to eat or drink - Credit: RSPCA

Natalie Read, animal rescue officer with the RSPCA, said: "The caller said the poor fox had the plastic watering can stuck on her head and was thrashing around trying to get it off – she was clearly distressed.

"She’d wedged herself between fencing at the bottom of the garden and must have been exhausted because I was able to catch her easily and carefully prise the can off her head.

"Thankfully she wasn’t injured and she was raring to go so I released her and she bounded off back into the safety of the undergrowth.

Undated handout photo issued by the RSPCA of a freed fox running away after getting it's head stuck

The freed fox ran away. - Credit: RSPCA

"It was lovely to see her running back to her den.

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside new jungle-themed cafe and plant shop
  2. 2 Fast-growing East Anglian hospitality group snaps up pub in north Norfolk
  3. 3 Appeal to turn village pub into residential property dismissed
  1. 4 A140 closed for several hours after two-car crash
  2. 5 Podcast: McKenna and Ashton on patience, partnerships, recruitment and big dreams
  3. 6 Tributes to 'brave, intelligent' Suffolk man after climbing tragedy
  4. 7 Empty Debenhams store in Bury St Edmunds may become cinema
  5. 8 Pub owner and chef Nikki, 78, on her plans for The Moon and Mushroom
  6. 9 McKenna believes refs are 'quick to punish' Morsy
  7. 10 Van overturns after two-vehicle collision in Hadleigh

"I suspect she got the watering can stick on her head after investigating to see whether there was anything to eat or drink inside.

"She was lucky to be spotted and rescued so quickly because she could have suffered serious cuts and injuries to her head, or may have even died if she’d have been left like that."

Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester. 

Essex Live News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Coronavirus cases are falling across Suffolk and north Essex, but remain high in west and mid Suffolk.

Coronavirus

Revealed: The places with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
David Harris (pictured) is upset about the relocation of a bus stop to the side of the gates to Hengrave Hall, which he owns

Suffolk County Council

'It's an eyesore': Upset over bus stop outside wedding venue

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Site of the plans for 65 homes in Brantham

Planning

65 home plan for village recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Work has begun to transform the former Philips Avent site in Glemsford into a chocolate factory

Construction firm wins golden ticket to build Suffolk chocolate factory

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon