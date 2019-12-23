E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Goose on the loose found 'waddling down the road'

PUBLISHED: 15:26 23 December 2019

Mistletoe the goose was found on the loose Picture: RSPCA

This goose on the loose looked like she was in a "bit of a hurry" after she was spotted waddling down a road near Woodbridge - before giving a RSPCA inspector the "runaround".

Mistletoe the goose was rescued from Woodbridge Picture: RSPCAMistletoe the goose was rescued from Woodbridge Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Natalie Bartle was driving near Woodbridge on Sunday, December 8 when she spotted the goose, who has since been named Mistletoe, running down the road.

She said: "I had to look twice when I first saw this goose just waddling down the road, and she did look in a bit of a hurry.

"She did give me the runaround but fortunately I captured her eventually."

The inspector took the bird under her wing, adding: "I have named her Mistletoe given the festive time of year.

"Once I managed to catch her I popped her in my RSPCA van and then made some enquiries locally to see if she had escaped from the area.

"But despite it being highly unusual to have a goose on the loose, nobody knew who owned her, so I took her off to one of our RSPCA centres to be cared for. Fortunately she was not injured.

"We really don't know where she came from but it's a possibility due to the time of the year there she could have escaped or fallen off a lorry."

