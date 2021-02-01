Warning as suspected dog thieves pose as RSPCA workers

Published: 7:43 PM February 1, 2021

The RSPCA has said people are posing as officers to steal dogs (file photo) - Credit: PA

The RSCPA is urging people to be vigilant following reports that thieves are posing as charity workers in an attempt to gain access to dogs.

The charity has said a white van with RSPCA signs has recently been seen in the Haverhill area, with the driver stopping people with dogs and asking if their pets were stolen.

All legitimate RSPCA officers will display identification upon request, the charity added.

Adam Jones, RSPCA acting chief inspector, said: “We would like to remind and reassure the public that all of our officers wear branded uniforms and carry issued RSPCA identification.

“If an RSPCA officer is in contact with you, or visits your home and you are unsure of their credentials, then please ask to see their official ID and look for the RSPCA badge on their clothing.

“If you have taken these steps and are concerned someone isn't who they say they are, you can always ring our national call centre on 0300 1234 999 for confirmation.

“If you believe someone is impersonating a member of our staff please report the incident to us and to your local police."