Fire crews work to free trapped driver from flipped car in ditch

PUBLISHED: 08:35 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:35 12 February 2020

Three fire crews are at the scene of an RTC in Middlewood Green Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A road is currently blocked while emergency services tend to a driver who has become trapped in a vehicle which has overturned.

Suffolk police were called to reports of the collision in Middlewood Green shortly after 7.30am this morning.

Three fire engines were also called to the single vehicle crash, which has left a car upside down in a ditch and a driver trapped in the vehicle.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Fire crews were called to help extract the driver from the car.

"The road is currently blocked by the incident as ambulance, police and fire work at the scene."

The exact location of the incident is unclear, but it is understood to have occurred just off the A140 between Stonham Parva and Middlewood Green.

The road remains blocked and paramedics are on scene.

