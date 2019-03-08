Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 19:01 22 May 2019

Playing feel-good music from the 70s, 80s and 90s, Rubix on Crouch Street Colchester will be open four nights a week. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Playing feel-good music from the 70s, 80s and 90s, Rubix on Crouch Street Colchester will be open four nights a week. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Nightclub Rubix is hoping to take Colchester punters back to the 70s when it opens this bank holiday weekend - here we take a sneak peek inside.

Playing feel-good music from the 70s, 80s and 90s, Rubix on Crouch Street Colchester will be open four nights a week. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The club, which replaces the former Waikiki bar in Crouch Street which closed last summer, will open its doors to the public for the first time on Friday, May 24.

The retro revolution is being driven by radio DJ Jeremy Durrant, who says he is excited to fill a gap in the market and bring the 70s, 80s and 90s back to the town.

The 45-year-old, who owns a successful Essex events company, said: "The club is all about taking people back in time - maybe it's going back to their childhood, their school years or their first night at a club, Rubix is all about the feel good era.

"As soon as you step through the front door it's all about escapism and fun.

Inside Rubix - a new retro music bar and club on Crouch Street, Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"Forget about your mortgage and brexit and just have a good time."

Across its two floors the newly refurbished nightclub boasts a cocktail bar, a sweet shop, multiple USB points and a video wall which will screen 80s videos throughout the evenings on the ground floor. .

A VIP room with a glass floor will also allow guests upstairs to watch others enjoying themselves on the dancefloor below.

Upstairs on Fridays revellers will be taken back to the 70s with hits from The Gibbs, Gloria Gaynor and Bee Gees.

Playing feel-good music from the 70s, 80s and 90s, Rubix on Crouch Street Colchester will be open four nights a week. Picture: Neil Didsbury

On Saturdays the second floor will feature 90s classics including songs from Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys and Madonna.

Along with its varying music the bar will be running a number of themed nights, with Sunday evenings looking to become the weekly 'ladies night'.

The club will be open four nights a week, from 7pm to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7pm to 1am on Thursdays and Sundays.

The VIP area at Rubix, a new retro bar and club on Crouch Street, Colchester has a glass floor. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Retro sweets for retro music lovers. Rubix on crouch will offer a feel-good night out for Colchester revellers. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Inside Rubix - a new retro bar and club on Crouch Street, Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Owner Jeremy Durrant has invested heavily to offer Rubix revellers comfortable facilities. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The VIP are at Rubix a new retro bar and club on Crouch Street, Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Rubix a new retro bar and club on Crouch Street, Colchester opens on May 24. Picture: Neil Didsbury

