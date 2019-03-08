WATCH: First look inside retro bar with sweet shop and USB points
PUBLISHED: 19:01 22 May 2019
Nightclub Rubix is hoping to take Colchester punters back to the 70s when it opens this bank holiday weekend - here we take a sneak peek inside.
The club, which replaces the former Waikiki bar in Crouch Street which closed last summer, will open its doors to the public for the first time on Friday, May 24.
The retro revolution is being driven by radio DJ Jeremy Durrant, who says he is excited to fill a gap in the market and bring the 70s, 80s and 90s back to the town.
The 45-year-old, who owns a successful Essex events company, said: "The club is all about taking people back in time - maybe it's going back to their childhood, their school years or their first night at a club, Rubix is all about the feel good era.
"As soon as you step through the front door it's all about escapism and fun.
"Forget about your mortgage and brexit and just have a good time."
Across its two floors the newly refurbished nightclub boasts a cocktail bar, a sweet shop, multiple USB points and a video wall which will screen 80s videos throughout the evenings on the ground floor. .
A VIP room with a glass floor will also allow guests upstairs to watch others enjoying themselves on the dancefloor below.
Upstairs on Fridays revellers will be taken back to the 70s with hits from The Gibbs, Gloria Gaynor and Bee Gees.
On Saturdays the second floor will feature 90s classics including songs from Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys and Madonna.
Along with its varying music the bar will be running a number of themed nights, with Sunday evenings looking to become the weekly 'ladies night'.
The club will be open four nights a week, from 7pm to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7pm to 1am on Thursdays and Sundays.
