News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Rugby pitch turns into drone practice area to help firefighter

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:22 PM February 23, 2021   
L-R Adrian Mason, Peter Watson-Brown, Mark Daly & Laurence Dalziel of Suffolk Fire and Rescue drone team

L-R Adrian Mason, Peter Watson-Brown, Mark Daly & Laurence Dalziel of Suffolk Fire and Rescue drone team - Credit: Simon Ballard

While rugby pitches across the county remain quiet, one was put to a different purpose last weekend. 

Woodbridge Rugby Club was asked if its pitch could be used by former player and Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service chief pilot, Adrian Mason, to carry out practice with its specialist drones. 

Mr Mason and his team of drone pilots are based at Woodbridge Fire Station and are used extensively by the fire service and the police.

“Most of our work is helping the Police to find missing persons," said Mr Mason.

"This training is vital in our role of finding missing persons where, during a normal week we can expect to be called upon two or three times, day or night."

You may also want to watch:

Club vice chairman Simon Bennett said: “Like all sports clubs we are struggling through lockdown, but the Club supports the community and, when a local key worker and ex-player needs a favour we are delighted to play our part.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis
  2. 2 Town's 21-man EFL squad list revealed as two 'senior' players are left out
  3. 3 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?
  1. 4 Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash
  2. 5 Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed
  3. 6 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  4. 7 Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success
  5. 8 Kesgrave shooting: Boy to face May trial after denying fellow teen's attempted murder
  6. 9 Fuller Flavour: No other owner would accept this level of mediocrity, so why is Marcus?
  7. 10 No Town fans at games for rest of season under lockdown rules
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: 9 areas where coronavirus rates remain above national average

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A BMW M5 overturned following a crash in Suffolk

BMW written off after crash on Suffolk road

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline.

Football

Lambert laughs off reports of 'massive crisis' meeting with Evans

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Funding to aid traffic problems on the A14 in Suffolk are linked with a requirement to build 30,000

MP slams 'selfish' lorry drivers for causing Orwell Bridge closures

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus