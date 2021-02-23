Published: 1:22 PM February 23, 2021

While rugby pitches across the county remain quiet, one was put to a different purpose last weekend.

Woodbridge Rugby Club was asked if its pitch could be used by former player and Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service chief pilot, Adrian Mason, to carry out practice with its specialist drones.

Mr Mason and his team of drone pilots are based at Woodbridge Fire Station and are used extensively by the fire service and the police.

“Most of our work is helping the Police to find missing persons," said Mr Mason.

"This training is vital in our role of finding missing persons where, during a normal week we can expect to be called upon two or three times, day or night."

Club vice chairman Simon Bennett said: “Like all sports clubs we are struggling through lockdown, but the Club supports the community and, when a local key worker and ex-player needs a favour we are delighted to play our part.”