Rugby pitch turns into drone practice area to help firefighter
- Credit: Simon Ballard
While rugby pitches across the county remain quiet, one was put to a different purpose last weekend.
Woodbridge Rugby Club was asked if its pitch could be used by former player and Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service chief pilot, Adrian Mason, to carry out practice with its specialist drones.
Mr Mason and his team of drone pilots are based at Woodbridge Fire Station and are used extensively by the fire service and the police.
“Most of our work is helping the Police to find missing persons," said Mr Mason.
"This training is vital in our role of finding missing persons where, during a normal week we can expect to be called upon two or three times, day or night."
You may also want to watch:
Club vice chairman Simon Bennett said: “Like all sports clubs we are struggling through lockdown, but the Club supports the community and, when a local key worker and ex-player needs a favour we are delighted to play our part.”
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis
- 2 Town's 21-man EFL squad list revealed as two 'senior' players are left out
- 3 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?
- 4 Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash
- 5 Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed
- 6 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
- 7 Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success
- 8 Kesgrave shooting: Boy to face May trial after denying fellow teen's attempted murder
- 9 Fuller Flavour: No other owner would accept this level of mediocrity, so why is Marcus?
- 10 No Town fans at games for rest of season under lockdown rules