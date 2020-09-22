Center Parcs urges guests to respect rule of six when booking

Center Parcs at Elveden Forest is urging guests to stick to the rule of six when booking. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant

Center Parcs at Elveden Forest is one of many holiday resorts asking customers to rearrange their bookings as a result of the government’s ‘rule of six’ for Covid-19.

The new measures mean it is now illegal for groups of six or more to meet in public or indoors, putting many group staycations on hold.

A spokesman for Center Parcs said: “At Center Parcs we continue to follow government advice. We ask that all of our guests keep up to date with the latest information to understand what this means for their own personal circumstances.

“If any of our guests are impacted by this update, or other Covid-19 related issues, then we are offering flexibility with our Book with Confidence guarantee.

“This allows guests to receive a full refund or change their booking date free of charge in the four weeks before their arrival date.”

A number of group bookings of more than six – who had originally booked one villa between two households – have since either booked two separate villas, rescheduled or cancelled their holidays as a result of the tighter measures.

Households and support bubbles of more than six people exempt from these rules and Center Parcs has said they will turn people away who are believed to be flouting the rules.

Those who have visited the holiday park recently have praised the company for how well they have followed the rules, their cleanliness and their refund policy.