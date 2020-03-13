E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Horrified' angling group hit back at otter cull rumours in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 06:39 13 March 2020

Three or four different otters have been spotted in the river at Brundon close to Sudbury. Picture: MATT BYHAM/STUNNING SUDBURY

Three or four different otters have been spotted in the river at Brundon close to Sudbury. Picture: MATT BYHAM/STUNNING SUDBURY

Archant

The family of otters have been spotted in the river in Brundon near Sudbury, which has been welcomed by wildlife enthusiasts.

People have been enjoying the resurgence of otters in the Sudbury area. Picture: MATT BYHAM/STUNNING SUDBURYPeople have been enjoying the resurgence of otters in the Sudbury area. Picture: MATT BYHAM/STUNNING SUDBURY

However, Sudbury & Long Melford Angling Association (TSLMAA) has hit back saying they were 'shocked' at the social media speculation.

John Weddup, secretary treasurer of the TSLMAA said: 'I can't believe it. We as an angling club are absolutely horrified at this and I can confirm that these culling rumours are completely untrue - we intend on doing no such thing and never would.

'We enjoy fishing because we love being in nature so why on earth would we harm or kill such a beautiful creature?

'We all working really hard to improve the natural habitat in the area and actively support and promote all wildlife including the otters.

Secretary treasurer of The Sudbury & Long Melford Angling Association John Weddup was Secretary treasurer of The Sudbury & Long Melford Angling Association John Weddup was "horrified" to hear of the otter cull rumours. Picture: JOHN WEDDUP

'We work closely with the Environment Agency (EA) and with Natural England to ensure our local wildlife is healthy and thriving and we were as delighted as anybody to see the otters at Brundon.'

You may also want to watch:

Matt Byham, administrator for the Stunning Sudbury Facebook group, has been regularly posting pictures of the otter family.

When asked about the culling rumours he said: 'I wouldn't know personally but I think it's just a rumour.

Social media rumours of a cull being initiated by the angling group have been strongly denied. Picture: MATT BYHAM/STUNNING SUDBURYSocial media rumours of a cull being initiated by the angling group have been strongly denied. Picture: MATT BYHAM/STUNNING SUDBURY

'Obviously this hasn't occurred but most of us would be upset as there is a few of us who go around the whole of the water meadows not just to see them but other wildlife too.'

Otters are strictly protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act (1981) under which it is illegal to kill or remove an otter from the wildlife without a licence. A 1950s flood alleviation scheme and the increased use of pesticides saw a decline of otter populations in Sudbury.

But in recent times an increasing number have returned to the area, establishing themselves on the River Stour in west Suffolk to the deluight of nature lovers.

A spokesperson for the EA said: 'We work closely with local angling clubs such as Sudbury and Long Melford to improve the natural environment for a range of animals, including otters and fish.

'We understand that the presence of otters to some anglers can be a cause for concern and we work with angling clubs to provide advice and guidance on how to manage otter predation.

'We would like to remind everyone that otters are protected by law and harming them or their homes is a criminal offence.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bomb hoax prisoner fails to return to Hollesley Bay

Matthew Nutley, 46, failed to return to prison, where he is jailed for offences including robbery and a bomb hoax Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

“Horrified” angling group hit back at otter cull rumours in Sudbury

Three or four different otters have been spotted in the river at Brundon close to Sudbury. Picture: MATT BYHAM/STUNNING SUDBURY

Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Coronavirus LIVE updates from the east of England. Picture: PA

Game on, returning players, a chance for a youngster and a resurgence - talking points ahead of Bristol Rovers visit

It remains to be seen whether Jackson will return to the starting XI. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It’s the Friday pub quiz, Friday March 13th

Will your pub quiz performance by a Friday 13th disaster? Let's hope not. Photo: Getty Images
Drive 24