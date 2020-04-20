Runner hit by egg in suspected racial hate crime

Police are investigating an incident of hate crime where a runner was struck by an egg in Colchester by someone in a passing vehicle.

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses to an assault in Colchester which they are treating as a hate crime.

A spokesman said: “A man in his 40s was running along Colne Causeway at around 3.20pm on Monday, April 13 when he was struck by an egg by someone in a passing vehicle.

“The man has told us he believed he was targeted due to his race.”

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage or have any other information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/54151/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.