E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Runner hit by egg in suspected racial hate crime

PUBLISHED: 13:32 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 20 April 2020

A man was struck by an egg in what is believed to be an incident of racial hate crime. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was struck by an egg in what is believed to be an incident of racial hate crime. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police are investigating an incident of hate crime where a runner was struck by an egg in Colchester by someone in a passing vehicle.

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses to an assault in Colchester which they are treating as a hate crime.

A spokesman said: “A man in his 40s was running along Colne Causeway at around 3.20pm on Monday, April 13 when he was struck by an egg by someone in a passing vehicle.

“The man has told us he believed he was targeted due to his race.”

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage or have any other information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/54151/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Most Read

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Runner hit by egg in suspected racial hate crime

A man was struck by an egg in what is believed to be an incident of racial hate crime. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First coronavirus death announced at mental health trust

NSFT has announced a death at a ward in Carlton Court, in Carlton Colville. Picture: JAMES BASS

6 bakeries offering afternoon tea and cake delivery in Suffolk

A selection of cakes from The Cake Shop Bakery Picture: Nick Illot

WATCH - Adorable cheetah cubs born at Colchester Zoo during lockdown

Colchester Zoo has welcomed along five cheetah cubs. Picture: Colchester Zoo

‘Alarmist information’ warning over ‘scam’ virus calls

A warning has been issued over scam calls from people claiming to be from The Corona Charity Fund. Picture: Getty
Drive 24