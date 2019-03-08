Keen runner diagnosed with Parkinson's last year completes London Marathon

A Sudbury woman who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s last year completed the London Marathon on Sunday – raising money for a charity attempting to find a cure for the disease.

Running enthusiast Lisa Dalton, who founded the Great Cornard parkrun in 2014, raised nearly £3,500 for Parkinson's UK after finishing the famous race in five hours and 14 minutes.

The 50-year-old joined Parkinson's UK team of 240 runners, who were aiming to raise £325,000 for the charity's pioneering research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

It was while Lisa was running the Chelmsford Marathon in 2016 that she first noticed something was wrong with her left leg.

After many physiotherapy appointments for a suspected hamstring injury, she was eventually referred to a neurologist and diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Although she finds running more difficult now, Lisa is determined to continue to do as much as she can.

Sunday's race in the capital marked her 30th marathon in total, and she is hoping to tackle the 26.2-mile course again next year.

She said: “I had such a great day. I ran with a very good friend of mine and I was able to meet up with some of the other Parkinson's UK runners.

“I managed to beat my time – I finished in 5:14 but I had predicted 5:30 so I'm delighted.”

Lisa paid tribute to everyone who supported her along the route.

“I had a niggle with my knee during the run, and I probably spent far too long hugging friends and family, but none of that matters,” she said.

“Thanks so much to everyone for their support and encouragement.

“I'm hoping to take part again next year and I'll be raising more money for Parkinson's UK.”

Katy Payne, head of events at Parkinson's UK, said: “A huge congratulations to Lisa for completing the London Marathon.

“It's a fantastic achievement to run a marathon, but doing it with Parkinson's is even more impressive.

“The money raised by Lisa will support those affected by the condition, as well as funding Parkinson's UK's research work.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Lisa can visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LisaRunsLondon