Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Keen runner diagnosed with Parkinson's last year completes London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:59 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 01 May 2019

Lisa Dalton completed the London Marathon on Sunday Picture: LISA DALTON

Lisa Dalton completed the London Marathon on Sunday Picture: LISA DALTON

Archant

A Sudbury woman who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s last year completed the London Marathon on Sunday – raising money for a charity attempting to find a cure for the disease.

Lisa Dalton, who completed the London Marathon on Sunday Picture: SUPPLIED BY LISA DALTONLisa Dalton, who completed the London Marathon on Sunday Picture: SUPPLIED BY LISA DALTON

Running enthusiast Lisa Dalton, who founded the Great Cornard parkrun in 2014, raised nearly £3,500 for Parkinson's UK after finishing the famous race in five hours and 14 minutes.

The 50-year-old joined Parkinson's UK team of 240 runners, who were aiming to raise £325,000 for the charity's pioneering research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

It was while Lisa was running the Chelmsford Marathon in 2016 that she first noticed something was wrong with her left leg.

After many physiotherapy appointments for a suspected hamstring injury, she was eventually referred to a neurologist and diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Although she finds running more difficult now, Lisa is determined to continue to do as much as she can.

Sunday's race in the capital marked her 30th marathon in total, and she is hoping to tackle the 26.2-mile course again next year.

MORE: Runner diagnosed with Parkinson's will take on London Marathon

She said: “I had such a great day. I ran with a very good friend of mine and I was able to meet up with some of the other Parkinson's UK runners.

You may also want to watch:

“I managed to beat my time – I finished in 5:14 but I had predicted 5:30 so I'm delighted.”

Lisa paid tribute to everyone who supported her along the route.

“I had a niggle with my knee during the run, and I probably spent far too long hugging friends and family, but none of that matters,” she said.

“Thanks so much to everyone for their support and encouragement.

“I'm hoping to take part again next year and I'll be raising more money for Parkinson's UK.”

Katy Payne, head of events at Parkinson's UK, said: “A huge congratulations to Lisa for completing the London Marathon.

“It's a fantastic achievement to run a marathon, but doing it with Parkinson's is even more impressive.

“The money raised by Lisa will support those affected by the condition, as well as funding Parkinson's UK's research work.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Lisa can visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LisaRunsLondon

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cocaine found in all Suffolk’s major rivers

Traces of cocaine were found in shrimp in the River Box, shown here flowing through the centre of Boxford, Suffolk.

School pupils help launch air ambulance charity’s newest helicopter

The welcoming committee at Newmarket Academy included jockey Bob Champion, mayor Rachel Hood and deputy mayor James Lay. Picture: MAGPAS

Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Sandi Toksvig and leading women writers create a family-friendly Primadonna Festival in Suffolk

Author, playwright and televsiion presenter Sandi Toksvig will be taking part in the family friendly events at the Primadonna Festival. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Ipswich Town take up option to extend Josh Emmanuel’s contract for a further season

Ipswich Town have extended Josh Emmanuel's contract by a further year. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists