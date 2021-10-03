Gallery
'I've never seen support like it' - Suffolk and Essex marathon runners
- Credit: Melanie Webster/ Amy Everitt/ Mary Spalding/ The Eastern Colleges Group/Senga Macro
A sports lecturer from One Sixth Form College who completed his 44th marathon today said the first London event post Covid was 'unique'.
Dave Robinson, 49, of Kesgrave, was among hundreds of runners from across Suffolk and north Essex taking on the 26.2 mile course and were joined by those in the Virtual London Marathon, which was created to reduce the number of participants in the capital.
The sports lecturer officially completed the London course in four hours and 56 minutes, even though his watch gave him a time of four hours and 40 minutes.
Mr Robinson, who was raising money for the Make-A-Wish-Foundation, said: "This was my 44th marathon and the first time I've done London for a while.
"You didn't have the mass start of everyone waiting together. You had 17 waves of people setting off, it made it a bit unique.
You may also want to watch:
"The support was relentless right from the word-go, it was non-stop."
He added: "The heavens opened at 24 miles and it didn't stop the crowd. I've never seen support like it."
Tom Spalding, who lives in Lowestoft, finished his first ever London Marathon in just three hours and 58 minutes.
Mr Spalding is a Suffolk police officer and chose to run the marathon to raise money for charity Care of Police Survivors, who support families who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty.
Amy Everitt, 39, of Braintree, had her children George, Matilda and Jack to cheer her on, plus husband Stuart.
She has been fitting in training around working as a classroom assistant at a primary school in Essex.
It was her first attempt at the London Marathon after years of applying for a place in the ballot.
She finished in 5 hours 13minutes.
She said: "It was an amazing atmosphere and I could not have done it without the support of my family over the past few months."
Kim Drain from Stowmarket Striders running club said they are extremely proud of all their runners - including Senga Macro who was running for Home Start In Suffolk.
Melanie Webster completed her Virtual London Marathon around Stowmarket and Needham Lake, she finished the 26 miles in six hours and 29 minutes and was supported by some of her friends on the route.
Mrs Webster was running to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young, a charity she has supported since the death of her 15-year-old daughter Lily in 2012.
Ruth Harris-Orford completed her virtual London Marathon on the roads around Gislingham, her husband Dave Harris said: "She is raising money for the UK Sepsis Trust in honour of our friend Maria who sadly passed away last year, so far she has raised £766."
On Mrs Harris-Orford's JustGiving page she has written: "Running is my escape, it's where my mind finds peace with life and although I know Maria would think I'm crazy running a marathon in her memory it is my way of working through my journey of grief."
She completed her run in five hours and 53 minutes.