Gallery

Published: 7:43 PM October 3, 2021 Updated: 8:20 PM October 3, 2021

Runners from Suffolk and Essex have completed the 2021 London Marathon in the capital and virtually - Credit: Melanie Webster/ Amy Everitt/ Mary Spalding/ The Eastern Colleges Group/Senga Macro

A sports lecturer from One Sixth Form College who completed his 44th marathon today said the first London event post Covid was 'unique'.

Dave Robinson, 49, of Kesgrave, was among hundreds of runners from across Suffolk and north Essex taking on the 26.2 mile course and were joined by those in the Virtual London Marathon, which was created to reduce the number of participants in the capital.

Suffolk Police officer Tom Spalding ran his first ever marathon in London on Sunday - Credit: Mary Spalding

The sports lecturer officially completed the London course in four hours and 56 minutes, even though his watch gave him a time of four hours and 40 minutes.

Mr Robinson, who was raising money for the Make-A-Wish-Foundation, said: "This was my 44th marathon and the first time I've done London for a while.

"You didn't have the mass start of everyone waiting together. You had 17 waves of people setting off, it made it a bit unique.

You may also want to watch:

"The support was relentless right from the word-go, it was non-stop."

He added: "The heavens opened at 24 miles and it didn't stop the crowd. I've never seen support like it."

Tom Spalding, who lives in Lowestoft, finished his first ever London Marathon in just three hours and 58 minutes.

Mr Spalding is a Suffolk police officer and chose to run the marathon to raise money for charity Care of Police Survivors, who support families who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty.

Dave Robinson from Kesgrave at the end of the London Marathon - Credit: The Eastern Colleges Group

Amy Everitt, 39, from Braintree had her children George, Matilda and Jack cheering her on and husband Stuart. Amy completed the course in five hours and 21 minutes - Credit: Amy Everitt

Amy Everitt, 39, of Braintree, had her children George, Matilda and Jack to cheer her on, plus husband Stuart.

Amy Everitt having completed the London Marathon 2021 - Credit: Stuart Everitt

Amy Everitt, 39, of Braintree, running her first ever London Marathon - Credit: Stuart Everitt



She has been fitting in training around working as a classroom assistant at a primary school in Essex.

Amy Everitt having completed the London Marathon 2021 - Credit: Stuart Everitt



It was her first attempt at the London Marathon after years of applying for a place in the ballot.

She finished in 5 hours 13minutes.

She said: "It was an amazing atmosphere and I could not have done it without the support of my family over the past few months."

Senga Macro from Norton was running for Home Start In Suffolk - she completed the course in five hours and 48 mins - Credit: Senga Marco

Kim Drain from Stowmarket Striders running club said they are extremely proud of all their runners - including Senga Macro who was running for Home Start In Suffolk.

Matt Rawlings who lives in Barrow and works at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds ran the London Marathon to raise money for Leukaemia Care - he completed his run in four hours, 17 minutes and 56 seconds - Credit: Eastern Colleges Group

Melanie Webster in the purple headband was joined by some of her friends for her virtual London Marathon route - Credit: Melanie Webster

Melanie Webster completed her Virtual London Marathon around Stowmarket and Needham Lake, she finished the 26 miles in six hours and 29 minutes and was supported by some of her friends on the route.

Mrs Webster was running to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young, a charity she has supported since the death of her 15-year-old daughter Lily in 2012.

Ruth-Harris Orford completed the virtual London Marathon on the roads around Gislingham - Credit: Dave Harris

Ruth Harris-Orford completed her virtual London Marathon on the roads around Gislingham, her husband Dave Harris said: "She is raising money for the UK Sepsis Trust in honour of our friend Maria who sadly passed away last year, so far she has raised £766."

On Mrs Harris-Orford's JustGiving page she has written: "Running is my escape, it's where my mind finds peace with life and although I know Maria would think I'm crazy running a marathon in her memory it is my way of working through my journey of grief."

She completed her run in five hours and 53 minutes.