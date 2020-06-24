Runners raise thousands by racing a 200+ mile lap of Suffolk

Amy Perason and Chris Southgate took part in the Virtual Race around Suffolk for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: SARS Archant

Volunteers for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) have raised £9,000 in a virtual challenge after being inspired by the efforts of Captain Tom Moore.

The Breitsprecher family took part in the Virtual Race around Suffolk event for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: SARS The Breitsprecher family took part in the Virtual Race around Suffolk event for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: SARS

The Virtual Race around Suffolk event began on May 1 and finished on June 21 – Suffolk Day.

Runners were tasked with completing a ‘lap’ around Suffolk, or the equivalent distance, which is approximately 220 miles over a period of 56 days.

They were encouraged to do this in any way possible while still maintaining social distancing.

Tim Jacobs took part in the Virtual Race around Suffolk for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: SARS Tim Jacobs took part in the Virtual Race around Suffolk for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: SARS

James Whatling, SARS chairman, said: “We were overwhelmed by the positive response that we had.

“Some people were running, some were cycling or walking their way around Suffolk, some on treadmills, others in their gardens and local areas.

“It has been so inspiring to follow their progress.

Viv Peirce took part in the Virtual Race around Suffolk for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: SARS Viv Peirce took part in the Virtual Race around Suffolk for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: SARS

“The money raised is incredible and a massive boost to our team of volunteer clinicians who have been responding throughout the Covid-19 outbreak.

“These are very tough times for charities like SARS to operate in and events like this are helping keep us running.”

The £9,000 raised by the event will go towards equipment and vehicle costs as the charity service is offered without charge and relies on voluntary donations to support its activity.

