Man who impersonated police officer to steal money from elderly jailed

PUBLISHED: 17:44 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 08 November 2019

Elijah King has been jailed for 11 years for distraction burglaries while impersonating a police officer Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

An Essex man who posed as a police officer to trick elderly and vulnerable victims to steal money from their homes has been jailed.

Elijah King, 37 and from Runwell, carried out ten distraction burglaries on victims aged between 70 and 92 between April 1 and July 22 this year.

He has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for the burglaries and dangerous driving.

King, impersonating an officer from a specialist unit, drove to addresses in Goldhanger, Billericay, Wickford, East Hanningfield, Ingatestone, Chelmsford and Woodham Walter where he carried out the burglaries.

He knocked on the doors of victims, some of whom were disabled, and claimed that he was investigating counterfeit money, presenting fake identification documents.

Essex Police believe King had witnessed the victims withdrawing cash in their respective towns.

Each victim allowed King into their homes, with some being pushed away and threatened with arrest.

The victims later discovered cash had been stolen after King had left.

He was arrested on July 23 after Essex Police executed a warrant on his address.

King admitted the counts of burglaries and dangerous driving, as well as driving without insurance, at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, 1st November before his sentencing this week.

He has also been made the subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order, which means he has to inform police of future addresses, phone numbers and employer details.

Investigating Officer PC Jonathan Stephenson condemned King's crimes in a statement.

PC Stephenson said: "King targeted our communities' elderly and vulnerable for his own financial gain.

"He claimed to be an officer from a specialist unit at Essex Police and preyed on his victims' respect for authority to gain access to their homes. If they challenged him, King threatened to arrest them for being uncooperative.

"We believe King followed some of his victims home after he saw them withdrawing cash in their towns. He is also an opportunist who targeted his victims due to their age.

"The crimes he carried out have and could continue to have an impact on the lives of the victims, with some even registered as disabled.

"He has today been sent to prison and I hope this outcome provides some justice to them. I thank you for your support over this case."

